Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess Releases in 2024 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Game Pass - News

by, posted 1 hour ago

Capcom announced Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC via Steam and Microsoft Store, and Xbox Game Pass later this year.

View the gameplay trailer below:

Read details on the game via Xbox Wire below:

A New Tale of the Kami Awaits

The story begins when the legendary Mt. Kafuku is covered by an evil defilement and the 12 masks, including their special powers, are stolen. Our protagonist, Soh, must work together with Yoshiro, the Maiden with divine powers, to purge and cleanse the villages of the defilement.

The masks worn by Soh and the villagers each feature a different divine power, and these powers are the key to protecting Yoshiro. As you cleanse additional villages from their evil defilement, you’ll recover more masks and work together with the various villagers that each mask unlocks to bring Mt. Kafuku back to its original beauty.

Strategic Actions with Dancing Swords and Commands

The game combines the exhilarating action of “dancing swords” with the strategic element of deciding which villagers will join you on your journey to cleanse each village. The cycle of preparing for battle during the day and protecting the Maiden and the village from evil spirits of the mountains (“The Seethe”) at night is critical to Soh’s success. Let’s look at the gameplay during both day and night.

During the day, explore the village, purge defilements, and rescue villagers so they can join you in battle. Repair contraptions to give you an advantage against The Seethe’s attacks at night.

The rescued villagers will fight alongside Soh – but the decision on which power to grant to each villager is up to you. Different masks will grant different powers that help some villagers excel at close-range attacks, while others can heal your crew. Think strategically about which villagers you enlist and where to station them ahead of battle. For example, those with superior melee attacks on the front lines, with long-range attackers in the rear. Use the terrain to your advantage, prepare your positions, and get ready for epic battle once the moon begins to rise.

Each village features the recognizable Torii gates, and ultimate success is decided upon whether Yoshiro, the divine Maiden, can successfully pass through those gates before she faces defeat at the hands of The Seethe. But watch out! Each Torii gate is connected to an evil universe, providing an entrance for The Seethe. Guide Yoshiro to the Torii gates to purge the defilement and save the village.

How to use time wisely before sunset is crucial. In addition to time management, players must strategize for their battle at night. The players’ strategies alongside resource and time management skills are put to the test.

Nightfall brings a distinct blend of intense action and real-time strategy. Protect the Maiden from the oncoming threat of The Seethe by commanding your enlisted villagers while simultaneously doing battle, facing off against The Seethe with Soh’s unique dance-like sword attacks.

In the trailer, you also got your first look at “Kagura” – traditional “dances” derived from the Shinto religion in Japan that has been passed down from generation to generation to purify the defiled. Both Yoshiro and Soh perform Kagura in their own notable ways.

We have named this unique action, in which the player purges the defilement by “dancing,” the “Dancing Sword Action.”

Need to change strategies on the fly? Each villager can be reassigned new roles and repositioned throughout the village any time at night. Protect Yoshiro by making critical calls and decisions in this ever-changing environment.

The Seethe: Evil Spirits Called Upon by the Defilement

The Seethe take many different demonic shapes and forms, with various attacks and abilities. Each enemy is inspired by various Japanese yokai – a catchall word for all manner of ghosts, shapeshifters, demons, monsters, and more – and historic folklore. The Seethe, designed carefully by the director, offers an inside look at the dark aesthetic that immerses Soh and the villagers throughout each night’s battle.

And if The Seethe aren’t enough, the latest gameplay trailer revealed the even more powerful “Festering Seethe.” Catch this intense battle against the Festering Seethe!

Hear From Director Shuichi Kawata

“I hope you enjoyed the new trailer for Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess! It’s been a while since the title was announced last year, but I hope the new gameplay you just watched was worth the wait. After releasing Shinsekai: Into the Depths four years ago, we’re ready to open a new chapter for players around the world to enjoy.

This game features a very distinct blend of action and strategy genres and takes strong inspiration from various elements of Japanese culture. With all of that, we’re excited (and maybe a little nervous…in a good way!) to have everyone experience this game.

We are currently in the final stages of development, and the team is working hard to be able to deliver the best experience this game can offer, so we hope you look forward to it.”

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

