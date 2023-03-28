Sega and Tencent Confirmed to be Skipping E3 2023 - News

Following the news that Ubisoft will no longer be attending E3 2023 and instead host its Ubisoft Forward Live event on June 12, it has been confirmed Sega and Tencent will also be skipping E3 this year.

"After careful consideration, we have decided not to participate in E3 2023 as an exhibitor," reads a statement from Sega to IGN. "We look forward to sharing more information on announced and unannounced projects in the future."

Devolver Digital, who has never officially attended E3, will also not attend this year. However, they will host its annual Devolver Digital Direct in June.

"While we always root for the success of any industry gathering that promotes great games, we have never officially attended E3 and do not plan to do so this year unfortunately," reads the statement from Devolver Digital.

"We will also confirm we will not be hosting satellite events this year in Los Angeles, but look forward to returning to our beloved parking lot to do so if the opportunity arises for a future LACC-based event. We are happy to report that we are well underway in the production of our annual Devolver Direct scheduled for June which we will share news about soon."

IGN has reported that along with Sega and Tencent skipping E3, the biggest event in gaming might not happen at all.

Individuals in publishing and PR who typically have knowledge of event strategies have told IGN their concerns that E3 2023 will even happen. Many stated they haven't heard of anyone else attending and feel there has been a lack of communication from the ESA and ReedPop.

One source says that following Ubisoft confirming it will no longer attend said, "There’s no possible way this show can happen."

Xbox and Nintendo have also confirmed they won't be attending E3 2023. While Xbox won't be attending, it will host its annual Xbox Games Showcase and Starfield Direct on June 11. It has also been reported Sony will be skipping the event this year.

ReedPop is organizing E3 2023, which is set to take place at the Los Angeles Conference Center from Tuesday, June 13 through Friday, June 16.

The sources say there is a lot of confusion surrounding the event this year. In years past they already have their plans in place by March, while this isn't the case this year.

IGN claims more publishers are planning to skip E3, however, they have yet to make any announcement.

