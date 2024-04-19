Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes Sequel is 'Moving Forward' - News

Rabbit & Bear Studio in a Reddit AMA revealed they are developing a sequel to Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes.

"We are moving forward with a sequel," said the developer when asked if the recent death of Suikoden creator and Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes scenario writer Yoshitaka Murayama had put a sequel on the backburner.

"It is very sad that Murayama is not with us anymore, but we have discussed many things with him. I hope we will be able to carry on Murayama's legacy, and I always want to treasure his last work. I hope many people will support this game."

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG, and Xbox Game Pass on April 23.

