Starfield Launches September 6, Starfield Direct Set for June 11

Bethesda Software announced Starfield will launch for the Xbox Series X|S and PC on September 6 and a Starfield Direct will take place on June 11.

View the official launch date announcement video below:

"Hey everyone, from myself and everybody here at Bethesda, we are so excited to finally tell you when Starfield is coming out this year," said game director Todd Howard.

"We have poured ourselves into this game and even I’m surprised how much we can pour—it is large. We’re playing the game all the time—shout-out over here to lead producer Tim Lamb. Old-school fans, you may remember him from the Oblivion Making-Of video where he’s sitting on a similar sofa doing similar things.

"But also, this June we’re gonna bring you into the studio, and give you a deep dive in the game at our ‘Starfield Direct.’ There’s so much that we still have to show you. The game has many of the hallmarks that you’d expect from us, but it’s also a very unique experience.

"And again, thank you all for all your excitement about the game—your support, your comments, we really do read it all. Look, we know you’ve waited a long time to play something new from us. Believe it or not, we’re kinda the same—we miss it and we really just can’t wait for you all to play it. So thanks, and we’ll see you soon."

