Kena: Bridge of Spirits Rated for the Xbox Series X|S by the ESRB

The Deluxe Edition of Ember Lab's Kena: Bridge of Spirits has been rated for the Xbox Series X|S by the Entertainment Software Rating Board (ESRB).

Kena: Bridge of Spirits originally released for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC in September 2021.

Read the ESRB description to the game below:

This is an action-adventure game in which players control a spirit guide (Kena) as she removes corruption and restores various environments. From a third-person perspective, players traverse platforms, solve puzzles, interact with spirits and creatures, and battle corrupted spirits and boss creatures.

Players use a magic staff, arrows, and small creatures (called Rot) to strike enemies and drain their health meters in melee-style combat. Enemies (e.g., human-like spirits, tree-like ghouls, giant wood creatures) attack players by using bladed weapons and explosive bursts of fire/energy. Combat can be frenetic, with frequent impact sounds, screen-shaking effects, and cries of pain.

