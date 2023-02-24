Nintendo Announces It Will Not Attend E3 2023 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 7 hours ago / 764 Views
Nintendo, following a recent report, in a statement today has confirmed it will not be attending E3 2023.
"We approach our involvement in any event on a case-by-case basis and are always considering various ways to engage with our fans," reads the statement from Nintendo via VentureBeat. "Since this year’s E3 show didn’t fit into our plans, we have made the decision to not participate. However, we have been and continue to be a strong supporter of the ESA and E3."
It has also been reported Microsoft and Sony will not be attending E3 2023, however, Microsoft will hold its usual yearly showcase around the same time as E3.
Ubisoft this week announced it will be attending E3 2023.
"If E3 happens, we will be there and we will have a lot of things to show," said Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot at the time.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
I thought they already announced it in January that they won't attend E3. The convention is in June, right after the release of Zelda, so I guess Nintendo doesn't have much to show for the rest of the year.
Metroid Prime 4 must be way out
I’m actually surprised it took this long to fall to this point with E3. The writing of its demise was on the wall by 2007 when Sony and other companies began questioning the purpose of it. 2006, the demonstration of the Wii, was a probably the last culturally significant E3. But that was kind of the last time anything like that ever happened at E3. It was probably the Breath of the Wild presentation of 2016 until something even came close. By that time, Nintendo had already abandoned the digital presentations. The treehouse portion could have been done alongside the the demo at larger events (like Gamescom or TGS).
But, from a business perspective, E3, as a media event, is too early in the year. The best time to have those would be around the time of TGS, or when Nintendo used to do Space World, due to its proximity to the holiday season. Summer fan expos, like Gamescom, could dwarf E3 for attendance, thanks to its closer proximity to large populations of people. While LA is a large population center, it’s too isolated, even in the context of the Americas, when compared to say the East coast or the Great Lakes region. Also, East Coast events are also much easier and cheaper for European audiences since (if I may exaggerate a little) the cost of a flight is infinitesimally smaller to go to the East Coast than to the West coast of the US. It’s also not as frustrating to travel to the NYC region as it is to LA.
Damn man E3 ain't what it use to be. Sony stopped going, then folks started following suit for some reason. Anyone know the particulars as to why no one is going anymore?
With Youtube, companies can deliver their own announcements on their own time, without all the needless one-upmanship. Nintendo Directs are where Nintendo does its announcements. E3 also inflicted a mortal wound on itself with the scaled-down "E3 Business and Media Summit" in the late-00s and never really recovered. The last E3 I really enjoyed was 2013, watching Microsoft going through the same pattern of fucking up their third console the way the N64 and PS3 did, and Sony making fun of them for it.
It's expensive to attend. And live shows are prone to mistakes, as we've seen many times.
If they can deliver pre recorded footage at the time of their chosing, reaching a similar audience, for a fraction of the cost, then the question isn't why they're not going, but why they should go?
The tradeshow aspect seems to be the only thing, where industry people mingle and make connections. But there are several other shows that serve that purpose as well these days.
Of course not. They need to release games to attend that kind of event.
"That kind of event" is in its death throes. MS and Sony aren't attending, either. Even Ubisoft is saying they'll attend E3 "if" they hold it this year.