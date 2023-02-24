Nintendo Announces It Will Not Attend E3 2023 - News

Nintendo, following a recent report, in a statement today has confirmed it will not be attending E3 2023.

"We approach our involvement in any event on a case-by-case basis and are always considering various ways to engage with our fans," reads the statement from Nintendo via VentureBeat. "Since this year’s E3 show didn’t fit into our plans, we have made the decision to not participate. However, we have been and continue to be a strong supporter of the ESA and E3."

It has also been reported Microsoft and Sony will not be attending E3 2023, however, Microsoft will hold its usual yearly showcase around the same time as E3.

Ubisoft this week announced it will be attending E3 2023.

"If E3 happens, we will be there and we will have a lot of things to show," said Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot at the time.

