Xbox Games Showcase Set for June 11 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 678 Views
Following the announcement Bethesda Software will hold a Starfield Direct on Sunday, June 11, Microsoft announced the Xbox Games Showcase will take place on the same day.
The Xbox Games Showcase will take place first with the Starfield Direct happening right afterwards. No other details on the Xbox Games Showcase were shared.
"Join us for Starfield Direct following the Xbox Games Showcase on Sunday, June 11," announced Xbox.
Join us for #StarfieldDirect following the Xbox Games Showcase on Sunday, June 11 https://t.co/Igj84qH7AT— Xbox (@Xbox) March 8, 2023
Xbox showcase + dedicated Starfield direct after :) Loving it :)
Will be able to take a break from Diablo 4 to list to all of this ! Perfect timing!
The only games that seemingly won't release within their marketed 12-month window from last year's showcase is Forza Motorsport and Ara: History Untold. So that's potentially almost an hour and a half of brand new games showcased or gameplay from previously announced games since Starfield is getting its own Direct afterwards. Avowed please!!!
My hopes are on more info on both avowed and SoD 3 and a firm release date for Hellblade 2.
Still not convinced about any of the gameplay. Bethesda’s Todd Howard games have always had bad gameplay.
If Starfield doesn’t have at least moderately enjoyable gameplay, it will be a be disappointing. That long development time and still no good gameplay will be an obvious fail, In that regard.
At least the gameplay they showed in the background looks a hundred times better than what was shown last year. Makes me wonder how old that 15 minutes of footage actually was. They've definitely proven that delay was a good idea. Old Bethesda definitely would've released Starfield last November in whatever state it was in.