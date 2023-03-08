Xbox Games Showcase Set for June 11 - News

/ 678 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Following the announcement Bethesda Software will hold a Starfield Direct on Sunday, June 11, Microsoft announced the Xbox Games Showcase will take place on the same day.

The Xbox Games Showcase will take place first with the Starfield Direct happening right afterwards. No other details on the Xbox Games Showcase were shared.

"Join us for Starfield Direct following the Xbox Games Showcase on Sunday, June 11," announced Xbox.

Join us for #StarfieldDirect following the Xbox Games Showcase on Sunday, June 11 https://t.co/Igj84qH7AT — Xbox (@Xbox) March 8, 2023

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles