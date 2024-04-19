Prison Architect 2 Delayed to September 3 - News

Publisher Paradox Interactive and developer Double Eleven have announced Prison Architect 2 has once again been delayed. This time the game has been delayed from May 7 to September 3.

Prison Architect 2 is in development for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam.

"We have made the hard decision of delaying Prison Architect 2 from May 7th to September 3rd," said the developer on the Paradox forums.

"While we currently have builds certified on all platforms and are ready to release, some issues regarding memory usage and minimum spec configurations experiencing more failures have emerged. Considering the legacy of Prison Architect, and you - our passionate community, we want to ship the best possible sequel to such a beloved game, without cutting corners to do so.



"With the release date getting closer, we carried out further testing on the final build using multiple configurations to verify its stability. These tests result in a MBTF (mean time between failure) report, the method used to get this result is playing the game until a failure arises. A failure can mean a variety of things, for example, a crash, freeze, or other play-halting issues. In this report, we noticed that on specific configurations the game was not hitting our MTBF target, with this being particularly true for minimum specs configurations."

We’ve made the hard decision of delaying Prison Architect 2 from May 7th to September 3rd.



Prison Architect 2 is the 3D successor to their prison management simulator. The game offers deeper simulation, greater player control, an inhabitant behavior system and creative options to define the next generation of management gameplay.

Prison Architect 2 offers advanced simulation systems, enabling players to construct intricate compounds with a high degree of creative freedom in a 3D environment. From building elaborate structures to managing inmates’ needs while maintaining the facility’s financial stability, Prison Architect 2 expands gameplay and creative tools across the board, for an engaging sandbox experience. The game also introduces a connection system between the prisoners, who will make friends or enemies with each other, impacting who they will hang out, partner or fight with. Prison Architect 2 brings prison construction and management gameplay to a new level by entering the third dimension and bringing deeper simulation than ever before.

The World’s Greatest Prison Simulation Game

Now in 3D! Use your resources to build, manage, and control your prison in classic Prison Architect playstyle—now in three glorious dimensions! Design every corner of your prison and manage everything from daily schedules to policies, and ensure your prison is safe, self-sustaining, and secure.

Build the Ultimate Penitentiary

Establish all of your prison infrastructure over multiple floors, and use tons of snazzy new tools that allow you to build a state-of-the-art correctional facility. The design of your prison will affect every aspect of your inmates’ lives, so make your schemes accordingly!

The Smartest Inmates Ever

Unique inmates have schemes of their own – they now form distinct relationships that influence behavior, make decisions based on wants and needs, and plot their paths better than ever. Watch as they interact and attempt to navigate the daily trials of your prison. Remember that every choice you make might either help or hinder your inmates’ correctional journey. What type of relationships will your inmates have with your prison?

The Prison Magnate

Establish and run a true institution from the top, building up unique correctional facilities in a freshly upgraded Career Mode that will take you across a brand new world map. Will your prisons end up being monuments to rehabilitation or retribution? Most importantly, will they pay the bills?

Every Action has a Reaction

Choices matter and yours will determine the fate of your prison. More control than ever—over inmates, prison policies, architecture and more—means more ways for things to go well… or not! Plan carefully or you may have to cope with escapes, gang wars, and all sorts of expensive and destructive problems.

