Unending Dawn Headed to PS5, 7-Minute Gameplay Trailer Released

Developer Parcae’s Fate Studio announced the open-world action game, Unending Dawn, is in development for the PlayStation 5, alongside the previously announced iOS and Android versions.

View a 7-minute gameplay trailer of the game below:

Read details on the game below:

From the deep dark beyond reality, intangible beings emerge, and strange colors crawl across the sky, filling the land with malice and taboos.

Civilizations built on layers of history, faiths woven from lies, all that mortals take pride in, crumbled into ruins on the Day of 'Unending Dawn.'

Yet, some tread the Path of Cognition, unreachable by ordinary folks, bearing the color curse that will ultimately destroy them, guarding the hope that sustains the world’s existence.

Color is both the source of danger and the genesis of hope. Which is your choice—the Red Of War, the Blue Of Eternity, or the Gold Of Destiny?

Hope remains, and the flame of belief burns everlastingly.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

