Ubisoft No Longer Attending E3 2023 - News

/ 548 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot last month said the company would be attending E3 2023 in June, however, the company in a statement to VideoGamesChronicle announced it will no longer be attending.

Ubisoft does plan to host its Ubisoft Forward Live event on June 12, which is the same time as E3 2023.

"E3 has fostered unforgettable moments across the industry throughout the years," said the Ubisoft spokesperson.

"While we initially intended to have an official E3 presence, we’ve made the subsequent decision to move in a different direction, and will be holding a Ubisoft Forward Live event on 12th June in Los Angeles. We look forward to sharing more details with our players very soon."

Xbox and Nintendo have also confirmed they won't be attending E3 2023. While Xbox won't be attending, it will host its annual Xbox Games Showcase and Starfield Direct on June 11.

ReedPop is organizing E3 2023, which is set to take place at the Los Angeles Conference Center from Tuesday, June 13 through Friday, June 16.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles