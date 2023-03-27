Ubisoft No Longer Attending E3 2023 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 548 Views
Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot last month said the company would be attending E3 2023 in June, however, the company in a statement to VideoGamesChronicle announced it will no longer be attending.
Ubisoft does plan to host its Ubisoft Forward Live event on June 12, which is the same time as E3 2023.
"E3 has fostered unforgettable moments across the industry throughout the years," said the Ubisoft spokesperson.
"While we initially intended to have an official E3 presence, we’ve made the subsequent decision to move in a different direction, and will be holding a Ubisoft Forward Live event on 12th June in Los Angeles. We look forward to sharing more details with our players very soon."
Xbox and Nintendo have also confirmed they won't be attending E3 2023. While Xbox won't be attending, it will host its annual Xbox Games Showcase and Starfield Direct on June 11.
ReedPop is organizing E3 2023, which is set to take place at the Los Angeles Conference Center from Tuesday, June 13 through Friday, June 16.
Well, what does being in the actual E3 event get any publisher? They can better control things, and likely do them at less cost, if they put on their own events. Certainly there will be people on the show floor that won't see you if you're not there. But 99% of the attention comes from people viewing online or reading articles about their showcases. Being on the show floor probably doesn't do anything for any sizeable company. Ubisoft, Nintendo, MS, and the like will get plenty of attention by simply telling journalists that they're doing a thing. Those journalists will go to wherever that event is, or view it online, or whatever.
If you are a very small company, I can see where being at the actual event might be valuable. But for any of the big names, it's hard to see what E3 offers in 2023.
Also, it is likely that the current promoters are facing a steep learning curve. The fact that some of these companies have initially said they'll be there and then back out leads me to think that in their dealings with the promoter, they may have become concerned about the quality of the event.
So who IS confirmed for this year? I can't find any concrete examples of a company saying "yes, we are attending E3 2023."
Is Devolver going to have the best E3 presentation by default?