Fortnite and Xbox Raise $144 Million for Ukraine Humanitarian Relief - News

Epic Games and Xbox donated all of its Fortnite proceeds from March 20 to April 3 to raise money for Ukraine humanitarian relief.

Following the two week fundraiser, Epic Games announced the Fortnite community and Xbox raised $144 million.

"Our deepest thanks to everyone who joined us in supporting humanitarian relief efforts for people affected by the war in Ukraine," reads a tweet from the official Fortnite Twitter account.

The money raised is being donated to Direct Relief, United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), United Nations World Food Programme (UNWFP), and UNHCR - The UN Refugee Agency.

A number of video game companies are removing games for sale in Russia and Belarus, as well as donating money to humanitarian organizations.

CD Projekt Red is working with its partners to suspend all digital sales and physical stock deliveries of its games in Russia and Belarus due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The company has also pledged to donate 1 million Polish złoty ($230,000 USD) to the Polish humanitarian group Polska Akcja Humanitarna.

Ukraine-based developer GSC Game World announced it has paused development on S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl, due to the invasion. The studio is focused on helping its employees and families.

The Pokémon Company International has donated $200,000 to GlobalGiving to provide humanitarian relief in Ukraine. John Romero, the original creator of Doom, has developed and released a brand-new level for 1994's Doom 2 called One Humanity that is being sold for €5 with 100 percent of the proceeds going towards humanitarian efforts of the Red Cross and the UN Central Emergency Response Fund.

Square Enix donated $500,000 to provide humanitarian aid for the Ukrainian people. The money is going to The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.

