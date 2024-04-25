Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Tops the Japanese Charts, NS Sells 64K, PS5 Sells 21K - Sales

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) is up to first place on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 11,585 units, according to Famitsu for the week ending April 21, 2024.

ARK: Survival Ascended (PS5) debuted in ninth place with sales of 4,127 units.

Princess Peach: Showtime! (NS) is up one spot to second place with sales of 8,012 units and Super Mario Bros. Wonder (NS) is up from fourth to third place with sales of 7,470 units. Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) shot up the charts from ninth to fourth place with sales of 7,078 units, while Nintendo Switch Sports (NS) remained fifth place with sales of 6,131 units.

Rise of the Ronin (PS5) remained in sixth place with sales of 5,651 units. Minecraft (NS) remained in seventh place with sales of 5,523 units and Splatoon 3 (NS) remained eighth place with sales of 5,477 units. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (NS) rounds out the top 10 with sales of 3,791 units.

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform with 64,281 units sold. The PlayStation 5 sold 21,297 units, the Xbox Series X|S sold 2,789 units, and the PlayStation 4 sold 92 units.

Here is the best-selling games in Japan:

[NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 11,585 (5,804,495) [NSW] Princess Peach: Showtime! (Nintendo, 03/22/24) – 8,012 (143,180) [NSW] Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo, 10/20/23) – 7,470 (1,829,996) [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 7,078 (7,747,713) [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 6,131 (1,320,273) [PS5] Rise of the Ronin (SIE, 03/22/24) – 5,651 (109,501) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 5,523 (3,502,392) [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 5,477 (4,282,105) [PS5] ARK: Survival Ascended (Spike Chunsoft, 04/18/24) – 4,127 (New) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 3,791 (5,489,590)

Here is the hardware breakdown (followed by lifetime sales):

Switch OLED Model – 50,602 (7,123,104) PlayStation 5 – 16,149 (4,765,875) Switch Lite – 7,531 (5,817,598) Switch – 6,148 (19,775,191) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 5,148 (760,902) Xbox Series X – 2,149 (268,139) Xbox Series S – 640 (308,499) PlayStation 4 – 92 (7,925,579)

