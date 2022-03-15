Square Enix Donates $500,000 to Provide Humanitarian Aid for Ukraine - News

Square Enix announced via Twitter it has donated $500,000 to provide humanitarian aid for the Ukrainian people. The money is going to The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.

The publisher has also "launched an employee fundraiser and matching gift program to benefit the International Committee of the Red Cross, UNICED, and Doctors Without Borders."

"We sincerely hope that peace will be restored, and that those affected by the crisis will regain peaceful life as quickly as possible," writes Square Enix.

A number of video game companies are removing games for sale in Russia and Belarus, as well as donating money to humanitarian organizations.

CD Projekt Red is working with its partners to suspend all digital sales and physical stock deliveries of its games in Russia and Belarus due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The company has also pledged to donate 1 million Polish złoty ($230,000 USD) to the Polish humanitarian group Polska Akcja Humanitarna.

Ukraine-based developer GSC Game World announced it has paused development on S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl, due to the invasion. The studio is focused on helping its employees and families.

The Pokémon Company International has donated $200,000 to GlobalGiving to provide humanitarian relief in Ukraine. John Romero, the original creator of Doom, has developed and released a brand-new level for 1994's Doom 2 called One Humanity that is being sold for €5 with 100 percent of the proceeds going towards humanitarian efforts of the Red Cross and the UN Central Emergency Response Fund.

