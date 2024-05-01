Alan Wake 2 Has Yet to Turn a Profit, Continues to Sell at a High Price - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 629 Views
Remedy Entertainment in its latest earnings report revealed Alan Wake 2 has yet to turn a profit.
Alan Wake 2 has "recouped a significant part of the development and marketing expenses" and has sold 1.3 million units worldwide as of the beginning of February. The survival horror does continue to sell with a "high average price."
"Alan Wake 2 hasn't yet started to generate royalties for us but it continues to sell on a fairly high price point," said Remedy Entertainment CEO Tero Vitala in an earnings call. "With Epic Games, we of course are at the same time supporting the sales of both Alan Wake Remastered and Alan Wake 2."
Alan Wake 2 released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Epic Games Store in October 2023.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
I'm not too surprised - it being EGS exclusive because of the publishing arrangement severely limits its potential with the PC market, and lack of retail release limits its appeal on the console market (even in the digital age).
Remedy must have got 100% of the revenue as well because AW2 used unreal engine and was exclusive to EGS right? Or am I thinking of some other programme Epic offers?
I really wanna buy this game but having no time and no munney really hurts my chances of getting this!
Having an absolute blast with rebirth and I'm on my way for the platinum trophy!
It was a part of sales like 30%off in PSN still wasn't enuf to drive lots of sales!
Survival horrors games are way too much of a niche and not a lot of people are going to buy it coz it's too scary and they'd rather play Fortnite and boring sports games, call of shitty.
Having no physical copy hurt the overall release too and having no options or update of releasing physical copy is another kicker!
No physical release = no purchase from me. Too bad though, the game looks great and I've loved Sam Lake's writing since Max Payne.