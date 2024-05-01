Alan Wake 2 Has Yet to Turn a Profit, Continues to Sell at a High Price - News

/ 629 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Remedy Entertainment in its latest earnings report revealed Alan Wake 2 has yet to turn a profit.

Alan Wake 2 has "recouped a significant part of the development and marketing expenses" and has sold 1.3 million units worldwide as of the beginning of February. The survival horror does continue to sell with a "high average price."

"Alan Wake 2 hasn't yet started to generate royalties for us but it continues to sell on a fairly high price point," said Remedy Entertainment CEO Tero Vitala in an earnings call. "With Epic Games, we of course are at the same time supporting the sales of both Alan Wake Remastered and Alan Wake 2."

Alan Wake 2 released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Epic Games Store in October 2023.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles