Ukraine Dev GSC Pauses Development on S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 as They Focus on Helping Employees

Ukraine-based developer GSC Game World has been working on S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl, which is set to launch in December of this year. However, in a newly posted video, the developer has paused development on the game while its home country of Ukraine is invaded by Russia.

"The previous week, we were editing the video about our motion capture studio," says the developer in the video. "We wanted to show how the cutscenes were created. Took time to watch videos, write scripts and speak with actors. The previous week was ages ago.

"On the 24th of February, Russia declared war on Ukraine and sent rockets, tanks and soldiers to our homeland. Our country is forced to fight for existence again. Seems like this is the price of freedom.

“This video is our answer to 'how are you guys?' question. Now we are striving to help our employees and their families to survive.

"The game development shifted to the sidelines. But we will definitely continue. After the victory. Glory to Ukraine."

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl is in development for the Xbox Series X|S, PC via Steam and Epic Games Store, and Xbox Game Pass. It has a release date of December 8, however, there is a good chance it will be delayed.

