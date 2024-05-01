Earth Defense Force 6 Arrives in the West on July 25 for the PS5, PS4, and PC - News

D3 Publisher and developer Sandlot announced Earth Defense Force 6 will launch for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store in North America and Europe on July 25 for $59.99.

View the release date trailer below:

Pre-orders on the PlayStation Store include the following bonus content:

24 hours of early access to the game

Downloadable content Reverse Core Type-N Powered Exoskeleton Nix Metal Coat Recruiters (Takanashi Kiara, Gawr Gura, IRyS) Blacker No.6 (Deluxe Edition-only)



The $89.99 Deluxe Edition includes the following content:

A copy of Earth Defense Force 6

Earth Defense Force 6 Season Pass Additional Weapons Air Raider Boarding Weapons: Eros No. 6 Air Raider Boarding Weapons: Naegling No. 6 Ranger Boarding Weapons: Free Bike No. 6 Ranger Weapons: Broken MR98 Fang Ranger Weapons: A60 Binary Round Ranger Weapons: Aerial Reverser M0 Wing Diver Independently Operated Equipment: Handy Saber Type 0 Fencer Weapons: OneeChanbara ORIGIN-Illustrated Disguised Body Pillow Fencer Weapons: Power Blade Zero Fencer Weapons: Proto Reflector Strengthening Parts for Fencer: Gunner’s Exoskeleton Additional Missions Additional Mission Pack 1: Lost Days Additional Mission Pack 2: Visions of Malice



