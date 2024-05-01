Todd Howard: Bethesda Plans to Keep Fallout Predominantly in the US - News

Bethesda Game Studios Executive Producer and Director Todd Howard in an interview with Kinda Funny Games said the plan for the company for future Fallout entries is to keep them in the US.

"My view is—part of the Fallout shtick is on the Americana naivete," said Howard. "And so for us right now it's okay to sort of acknowledge those other areas. But our plan is to predominantly keep it in the US."

Fallout is set in an alternate timeline from ours with the bombs dropping in 2077 and the games and TV show taking place in the 2100s and 2200s. The series has mainly taken place in the former United States of America.

Howard in the same interview might have teased a new Fallout project that is in the works that he is not allowed to discuss yet.

"We look at what we are doing with the [Fallout] franchise and then we say do we still feel good about - I can't reveal it now - but here is our runway for Fallout as a franchise," said Howard.

The Fallout franchise has seen a boost in sales and player counts all over the world following the success of the Fallout TV series on Amazon Prime. The gaming franchise had nearly five million players in a single day with Fallout 76 topping one million players in a single day.

There is a rumor that Microsoft, who owns Fallout developer Bethesda, is looking to get the next Fallout game out "sooner rather than later."

