The Pokémon Company Donating $200,000 to Support Humanitarian Efforts in Ukraine - News

The Pokémon Company International via Twitter announced it is donating $200,000 to GlobalGiving to provide humanitarian relief in Ukraine.

"The growing crisis in Ukraine and Easter Europe, which continues to cause the displacement of families and threaten the safety of children, is heartbreaking," reads the tweet from The Pokémon Company International.

"The Pokémon Company International is making an immediate donation of $200,000 USD to our partners at GlobalGiving to provide humanitarian relief. The nonprofit will efficiently direct the funds to community-led organizations supporting families and children affected by the crisis."

Our hearts go out to the kids & families of Ukraine 💙💛 pic.twitter.com/vsZuQtYmX6 — Pokémon (@Pokemon) March 3, 2022

A number of video game companies are removing games for sale in Russia and Belarus, as well as donating money to humanitarian organizations.

CD Projekt Red is working with its partners to suspend all digital sales and physical stock deliveries of its games in Russia and Belarus due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The company has also pledged to donate 1 million Polish złoty ($230,000 USD) to the Polish humanitarian group Polska Akcja Humanitarna.

Ukraine-based developer GSC Game World announced it has paused development on S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl, due to the invasion. The studio is focused on helping its employees and families.

