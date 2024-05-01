AMD CFO: Gaming Demand is Down 'a Lot' - News

AMD CFO in an analyst call stated that demand for gaming is down "a lot" and revenue for the company is being dragged down by weaker sales in consoles as the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S are getting older.

"If you look at gaming, demand has been quite weak," said Hu. "That’s well known. Also [they have] inventory issues. We guided down more than 30% in the first and second quarters, and the second half will be lower than the first half. That is how we are looking for the gaming business this year."

AMD gaming revenue fell 48 percent year-on-year in the first quarter of 2024 to $922 million. This was due to lower semi-custom revenue and lower AMD Radeon GPU sales.

