AMD CFO: Gaming Demand is Down 'a Lot' - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 669 Views
AMD CFO in an analyst call stated that demand for gaming is down "a lot" and revenue for the company is being dragged down by weaker sales in consoles as the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S are getting older.
"If you look at gaming, demand has been quite weak," said Hu. "That’s well known. Also [they have] inventory issues. We guided down more than 30% in the first and second quarters, and the second half will be lower than the first half. That is how we are looking for the gaming business this year."
AMD gaming revenue fell 48 percent year-on-year in the first quarter of 2024 to $922 million. This was due to lower semi-custom revenue and lower AMD Radeon GPU sales.
Thanks, VentureBeat.
That’s because gaming is worse now than compared to the 360 era….and it’s not even close.
Add in the economy that’s being wrecked in the West, & you have a disaster brewing.
Not surprising, so many people are living paycheque to paycheque. Tough times at the moment.
Consoles are expensive. Those that could buy it at full price already did, while those that wait for price drops to buy them and are responsible for keeping the momentum going, have seen how, outside of some temporal sales, the prices are not only not going down but, in some cases like the digital PS5 Slim. are actually going up,
So yeah, it makes complete sense that sales are falling, and they'll keep going that way until MS and Sony drop prices.
I agree I play more gems on my phone right now FANTASIAN first play threw I really like it to more fun then most console games lately when they make something I wanna play rare these days with all the inflation and shit triple a games coming out with no personality