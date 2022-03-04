Doom Creator John Romero Releases New Doom 2 Level to Raise Money to Support Humanitarian Efforts in Ukraine - News

/ 114 Views

by, posted 48 minutes ago

John Romero, the original creator of Doom, has developed and released a brand-new level for 1994's Doom 2 called One Humanity.

The level is Romero's first new Doom 2 level since the original release of the game 28 years ago and is available here for €5.00. All proceeds for the level will be donated to donated to support the humanitarian efforts in Ukraine.

"One Humanity is a new level for the 1994 id Software release DOOM II created by John Romero to support the people of Ukraine and the humanitarian efforts of the Red Cross and the UN Central Emergency Response Fund. 100% of the proceeds go toward this support," reads the description to the shop page of the map.

"One Humanity is Romero’s first DOOM II level since the release of the original in 1994. The .WAD contains a readme text file as well as the external mod data. Players must have an original copy of DOOM II and a modern source port to play One Humanity."

To support the people of Ukraine and the humanitarian efforts of the Red Cross and the UN Central Emergency Response Fund, I’m releasing a new DOOM II level for a donation of €5. 100% of the proceeds go toward these agencies. Thank you. https://t.co/1meRjC0IJZ pic.twitter.com/p0VbjdIofP — 𝕵𝖔𝖍𝖓 𝕽𝖔𝖒𝖊𝖗𝖔 (@romero) March 2, 2022

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles