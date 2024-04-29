Rumor: Switch 2 to Have Larger 1080p Screen, Backwards Compatibility, and More - News

There have been rumors on the Nintendo Switch 2 going around for several months and a post on Facebook that has since been edited from Chinese peripherals manufacturer Mobapad might have revealed new details on the successor for the Switch.

A screenshot of the unedited Facebook post has been shared by Wccftech. Mobapad calls the Switch 2 a "conservative evolution" and a "refined 'Pro' version" of original Switch.

The Switch 2 will reportedly have an upgraded and sightly larger 1080p screen. The original Switch has a 720p screen.

The Bluetooth in the console will support existing Joy-Con and Pro controllers, and still feature HD rumble. However, it appears the Joy-Cons won't be able to attach to the Switch as the new console will feature Joy-Cons that will connect to the screen using magnetic strips.

The successor to the Switch will also reportedly be backwards compatible with all physical and digital games from the original Switch. The report does mention the new Switch game cards for the Switch 2 won't be compatible with the original console.

The Switch 2 will have a USB-C port for docking and the new dock will have a "metal damping bracket for improved angle adjustment."

