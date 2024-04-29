Rumor: Switch 2 to Have Larger 1080p Screen, Backwards Compatibility, and More - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 6 hours ago / 874 Views
There have been rumors on the Nintendo Switch 2 going around for several months and a post on Facebook that has since been edited from Chinese peripherals manufacturer Mobapad might have revealed new details on the successor for the Switch.
A screenshot of the unedited Facebook post has been shared by Wccftech. Mobapad calls the Switch 2 a "conservative evolution" and a "refined 'Pro' version" of original Switch.
The Switch 2 will reportedly have an upgraded and sightly larger 1080p screen. The original Switch has a 720p screen.
The Bluetooth in the console will support existing Joy-Con and Pro controllers, and still feature HD rumble. However, it appears the Joy-Cons won't be able to attach to the Switch as the new console will feature Joy-Cons that will connect to the screen using magnetic strips.
The successor to the Switch will also reportedly be backwards compatible with all physical and digital games from the original Switch. The report does mention the new Switch game cards for the Switch 2 won't be compatible with the original console.
The Switch 2 will have a USB-C port for docking and the new dock will have a "metal damping bracket for improved angle adjustment."
Having backwards compatibility is enough of a reason for me to buy!
This is my number 1 request for the next unit - I want to bring with all my current Switch games to it!
Makes one wonder what in God's green Earth Nintendo has in store in terms of games. For example how do you even compete against Mario Kart 8 Deluxe? Giving it a next gen upgrade and releasing another 48 tracks I hope because unless the new Mario Kart has a fun enough gimmick and a large enough collection of tracks and characters it can't compete with its own predecessor. And let's not get started on Smash. Ultimate could end up being quite the literal name.
Other sequels I can see them (Splatoon, Zelda, Animal Crossing). But MK and Smash are gigantic heavy hitters and they really have it tough to outshine themselves.
I couldn't see this being a mild increase AND a 1080p screen. That means that much of the improved GPU would be taken up by the resolution increase alone. Unless their plan is to rely heavily on DLSS and render internally at 540p or 768p and scale linearly. Even then, the lower the internal rendering resolution the worse the output.
Personally, I felt like a 720p screen was fine and that would scale linearly to use DLSS for 1440p on the TV. But I guess they want to try and go for that full fat 4k. Just doesn't really seem believable to me.
Fair rumours. The magnets was a surprise but this hmm. I mean 1400p/4K could be a Wii U or N64 situation of adapting to changes. I know that's more the TV side but also maybe somewhat hardware side maybe like phones face? Maybe not and overthinking it. Unless the new dock has to which could be the case.
1080p I think is fair I mean Steam Deck is 900p and others have their 1080p sort of scale. I'm not interested in a refined Switch successor but I'm not surprised. To me I think it's just them knowing what to do next. Or Furukawa going nah not Iwata.
To me that's the possibilities is how far the R&D were allowed to go, wanted to go or if they had less ideas and just want to go with simple refinements then crazy ideas anymore or can't think of any or maybe can within the limits of the refinements. Wouldn't be exciting by much but eh.
Maybe they do just have a crazy idea but we really have no clue yet, that's also likely.
An improvement to the dock is great as to me using an OG Switch and doesn't know what the OLED dock offered it's good to see as to me it was a bit lacking with the way to put the Switch in the dock and the rattling around could happen so a damping bracket is great to hear about as a possibility.
I just want to hear about better IR the current on the Switch is in an awkward spot. I'd like better IR placement. I doubt dual screens/wireless to a screen. I want to hope for it but I don't think ti will happen and they may go another dock. If a base station/handheld I'd like to see it for dual screens or a handheld, console but combination. But it's probably too confusing or too expensive to produce both and the work with differences of both even if the same hardware like a Vita/PS TV or Evercade models kind of way. With good syncing of games/saves.
It won't happen. Crazier ideas, eh probably not going to happen either. IF they do great, maybe in a Labo like way? If not and just some typical upgrade then nah I'm not that excited for it.
I do wonder how the magnets connection could work. The rails do a fair job but it does feel weird how much they really can make it feel a sort of bend with the connection. The magnets would help for sure. It's not a thing for the games just more safe connection to the system.
Back compat is nice to see physical and digital. How different carts will be maybe, maybe not. Whatever space to fit into them and similar design like DS/3DS is probably possible. Whatever the lowest is though hmm but besides that 64GB+ more common maybe then the 32GB highest or few 64GB carts I think that may exist.
Switch Pro,
Tailored and priced for professionals.
If there’s a Switch Pro, is there going to be a Switch home edition?
I was a bit worried after the magnet leak the other day that it would be flimsy, but this new leak says those are stronger electromagnets, so I'm less concerned about the joycon connections feeling flimsy now. Physical back compat was something I wasn't expecting at all, so this is great news if true.
Well I'll certainly take that full backwards compatability if true. Without seeing them I really can't imagine what the point of the magnetic strip joy-cons would be though.
If you have ever attached a case to a modern iPhone, or a Apple Pencil to an iPad, it works MUCH better than the slid-on rails of the current Switch. I would be 100% okay with Nintendo implementing this even if it means my current Joy-Cons only work detached on it.
The Joycons tend to grind against the rails eroding the locking mechanism over time. So when you have older joycons, they'll slide out unntentionally during gameplay. Magnets could help this by stabilizing them. I think it will be some combination of magnets and rails going on but we'll see.
