PS5 vs Switch Sales Comparison - February 2022

The VGChartz sales comparison series of articles are updated monthly and each one focuses on a different sales comparison using our estimated video game hardware figures. The charts include comparisons between the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch, as well as with older platforms. There are articles based on our worldwide estimates, as well as the US, Europe, and Japan.

This monthly series compares the aligned worldwide sales of the PlayStation 5 and Switch.

The PlayStation 5 launched in November 2020, while the Nintendo Switch launched in March 2017. This does mean the holiday periods for the two consoles do not lineup.

PS5 Vs. Switch Worldwide:

Gap change in latest month: 582,854 - NS

Gap change over last 12 months: 1,759,221 - NS

Total Lead: 54,072 - NS

PlayStation 5 Total Sales: 18,043,338

Switch Total Sales: 18,097,410

February 2022 is the 16th month the PlayStation 5 has been available for. In the latest month, the gap grew in favor of the Nintendo Switch when compared to the aligned launch of the PS5 by 582,854 units. In the last 12 months, the Switch has outsold the PS5 1.76 million units. The Switch is ahead of the PS5 by 54,072 units.

The PlayStation 5 has sold 18.04 million units in 16 months, while the Nintendo Switch sold 18.10 million units. Month 16 for the PlayStation 5 is February 2022 and for the Nintendo Switch it is June 2018.

The Nintendo Switch crossed 20 million units sold in month 19, 30 million in month 23, and 40 million in month 33. The Nintendo Switch has sold 104.86 million units through February 2022.

