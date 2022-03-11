Switch Best-Selling Console in the US in February, Xbox Series X|S in 2nd, PS5 in 3rd - Sales

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console in the US in February 2022 in terms of units sold and dollar sales, according to figures from NPD. NPD includes the dates for the four week period of January 30 to February 26.

The Xbox Series X|S was the second best-selling console in terms of units sold and dollar sales. This means the PlayStation 5 came in third place.

The Nintendo Switch is the best-selling console of 2022 in terms of units sold, while the PlayStation 5 is number one in terms of dollar sales.

"Switch was the best-selling hardware platform of February 2022 in both units and dollars," said NPD analyst Mat Piscatella. "Xbox Series ranked 2nd across both measures."

He added, "PlayStation 5 leads video game hardware in 2022 dollar sales year-to-date, while Switch has achieved the highest unit sales in the period."

Overall spending on video games in February decreased six percent year-over-year from $4.67 billion to $4.38 billion. Spending on video game content in February dropped four percent from $4.07 billion to $3.91 billion, while video game hardware sales dropped 27 percent percent from $406 million to $295 million.

Year-to-date sales for 2022 are down four percent from $9.47 billion to $9.07 billion. Spending on video game content in 2022 dropped four percent from $8.33 billion to $8.02 billion, while video game hardware sales dropped five percent percent from $725 million to $365 million.

"February 2022 consumer spending across video game hardware, content and accessories fell 6% when compared to a year ago, to $4.4B," said Piscatella. "Declines were experienced across all major categories of spend, with hardware showing the largest YoY % decline.

"2022 year-to-date spending is down 4% when compared to the same period a year ago, at $9.1B. Console hardware supply continues to be a market challenge. Total market spending when compared to a year ago has now declined for 4 consecutive months.

"Video game hardware dollar sales fell 27% when compared to February 2021, to $295 million. Year-to-date dollar sales are 5% lower than a year ago, at $685 million. The hardware market remains in a supply constrained state."

Elden Ring was the best-selling game in the US in February 2022 on the overall charts and on the Xbox charts. It debuted in second place on the PlayStation charts behind Horizon: Forbidden West.

Elden Ring had the second biggest launch of the last 12 months, only beaten by Call of Duty: Vanguard. It is also the best-selling game of 2022.

"Elden Ring debuted as both the best-selling game of February 2022 as well as 2022 YTD," said Piscatella. "Launch month sales of Elden Ring were the 2nd highest for any tracked title released in the past 12 months, trailing only Call of Duty: Vanguard, released in Nov 2021.

"After 1 month in market, Elden Ring ranked as the 5th best-selling game of the 12 month period ending February 2022. Elden Ring ranked 1st on Steam and Xbox platforms in February, while placing 2nd on PlayStation."

The PlayStation exclusive Horizon: Forbidden West debuted in second place on the overall charts and first on the PlayStation charts. In terms of dollar sales it set a new record for the biggest launch for any game on the PlayStation 5.

"Horizon: Forbidden West was the 2nd best-selling game of February 2022, while also ranking 1st on PlayStation platforms," said Piscatella. "Dollar sales of the PlayStation 5 version of Horizon: Forbidden West set a new launch month record for the PlayStation 5 platform."

Total War: Warhammer III debuted in fifth place on the overall charts. The game was also available on PC Game Pass.

"Total War: Warhammer III debuted as the #5 best-selling game of February 2022, while also ranking 2nd on Steam. The title also launched as part of the PC Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription services."

Here are the top 20 best-selling games in terms of dollars for February 2022:

Top 10 best-selling Nintendo games for February 2022:

Top 10 best-selling PlayStation games for February 2022:

Top 10 best-selling Xbox games for February 2022:

Here are the top 20 best-selling games in year-to-date 2022:

