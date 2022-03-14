Xbox Series X|S Outsold the PS5 in Europe in February - Sales

The head of GamesIndustry Christopher Dring via Twitter revealed the Xbox Series X|S has outsold the PlayStation 5 in Europe in February, according to data from GSD.

"It was a great month for new games," said Dring. "Console sales continue to struggle. PS5 stock levels meant that, for the first time, more Xbox Series consoles were sold than PS5s (in tracked European markets)."

In a follow up tweet he revealed Xbox Series S were the majority of Xbox Series X|S sales for the month.



"Oh it’s heavily skewed towards the S right now."

