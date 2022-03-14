Xbox Series X|S Outsold the PS5 in Europe in February - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 641 Views
The head of GamesIndustry Christopher Dring via Twitter revealed the Xbox Series X|S has outsold the PlayStation 5 in Europe in February, according to data from GSD.
"It was a great month for new games," said Dring. "Console sales continue to struggle. PS5 stock levels meant that, for the first time, more Xbox Series consoles were sold than PS5s (in tracked European markets)."
In a follow up tweet he revealed Xbox Series S were the majority of Xbox Series X|S sales for the month.
"Oh it’s heavily skewed towards the S right now."
I think it is highly likely that Xbox is outselling PlayStation globally for the year 2022 and that there are no signs of this letting up. If anything PlayStation (and Series X) stock has gotten worse, not better.
So many people doubted the viability of the Series S. No one should be doubting now
A $399 Xbox Series X would be very interesting. Just like with PS5, taking away the 4K Blu-ray drive from Microsoft's point of view would probably only save $10-$15 off the bill of materials. It isn't that costly of a part. However, the idea is that without it, all game sales go through the Xbox Store and therefore Microsoft gets a full 30% of that sale; no lower amounts due to retailer fees. And no used game sales to cut them out completely. At $70/game, a person would only need to buy 4-5 titles to make-up the difference between a $399 digital only Series X and the current $499 model.
Given global inflationary trends and shortages of key components I do not think a $399 Series X would be viable. In fact I would imagine that Sony is regretting launching a $399 SKU of the PS5, and that is evidenced by how few of those digital edition PS5s they are making.
When was the last time xbox outsold playstation in EU?
Probably 2007. I can’t remember a single time the Xbox One outsold the PS4 in Europe
That's very unexpected. The shortages for Sony are probably worse than we thought as Europe has been pretty PlayStation favored.
Console sales for PlayStation should never be struggling like this after 2 major first party exclusives releasing so close to each other as I imagine March won't be much better.
Our estimates have Xbox Series X|S ahead of PS5 in Europe in February. I was on the fence about it, but the data we have showed very low PS5 shipment figures for the month.