Xbox Series X|S Sales Top 1 Million in the UK in December, Switch Number 1 Console

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console in the UK in December 2021, according to GfK Entertainment. Sales for the console were up six percent compared to November, which was already a big month for the console.

The Xbox Series X|S came in second with sales just behind the Switch. The consoles from Microsoft saw a huge 108 percent increase month-on-month. It is the biggest month ever for the Xbox Series X|S as sales were even higher than the launch month in November 2020. The Xbox Series X|S has now sold over one million units in the UK since its launch.

The PlayStation 5 dropped down to third place, however, sales were up 28 percent compared to November. It was the second biggest month for the PS5 and the biggest since the launch month.

There were 560,000 game consoles sold in the UK during the month of December and generated just short of £200 million in revenue.

GSD data shows that 6.8 million physical and digital games were sold in the UK in December. This is down 12 percent percent when compared to December 2020. The drop is due to weaker sales in 2021's Call of Duty game and last year seeing the release of Cyberpunk 2077.

3.8 million games were sold at retail, which is a 12 percent drop year-on-year. While 3 million digital games were sold, a drop of 13 percent year-on-year.

FIFA 22 was the best-selling game in the digital and physical charts as sales continue to outperform FIFA 21. Call of Duty: Vanguard came in second place.

Grand Theft Auto V was the third best-selling game of the month with sales down about a quarter compared to December 2020. Considering the age of the game sales are still impressive.

F1 2021 is in fourth place, while Just Dance 2022 is in fifth place. Spider-Man: Miles Morales came in sixth place.

Here are the software (digital + physical) charts:

Position Title 1 FIFA 22 (EA) 2 Call of Duty: Vanguard (Activision Blizzard) 3 Grand Theft Auto 5 (Rockstar) 4 F1 2021 (Codemasters) 5 Just Dance 2022 (Ubisoft) 6 Spider-Man: Miles Morales (Sony) 7 Battlefield 2042 (EA) 8 Mario Kart 8: Deluxe (Nintendo)* 9 Pokémon Brilliant Diamond (Nintendo)* 10 Far Cry 6 (Ubisoft) 11 Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy (Square Enix) 12 Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition (Mojang/Nintendo) 13 Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar) 14 Riders Republic (Ubisoft) 15 Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo)* 16 Pokémon Shining Pearl (Nintendo)* 17 Mortal Kombat 11 (Warner Bros) 18 Assassin's Creed Valhalla (Ubisoft) 19 LEGO Harry Potter Collection (Warner Bros) 20 Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Definitive Edition (Rockstar)

* Digital data unavailable

GSD digital data includes games from participating companies sold via Steam, Xbox Live, PlayStation Network, Nintendo Eshop. Participating companies are Activision Blizzard, Bandai Namco, Big Ben Interactive, Capcom, Codemasters, Electronic Arts, Focus Home Interactive, Koch Media, Konami, Microids, Microsoft, Milestone, Paradox Interactive, Quantic Dream, Sega, Sony, Square Enix, Strelka, Take-Two, Ubisoft and Warner Bros. Nintendo and Bethesda are the notable absentees, alongside smaller studios.

Thanks, GamesIndustry.

