Switch Sold 1.13 Million Units in the US in November, Forza Horizon 5 Sets Franchise Record

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console in the US in November 2021 in terms of unit sales and dollars, according to figures from NPD. NPD includes the dates for the four week period of October 31 through November 27.

Nintendo did reveal the Switch sold 1.13 million units in November, with nearly 550,000 units sold during Black Friday week.

The Xbox Series X|S was the second best-selling console, while PS5 came in third. The two consoles combined barely sold what the Switch did.

"With a wide-ranging library of games and three options to choose from between Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite and Nintendo Switch – OLED Model, the Nintendo Switch family of systems offers something for everyone this holiday season," said Nintendo of America President Doug Bowser.

"As we head into 2022 and the sixth year of Nintendo Switch, the system continues to see strong demand. We look forward to even more people adding Nintendo Switch to their households!"

The PlayStation 5 had been the best-selling hardware platform in 2021 in terms of dollars, however, the Switch has now surpassed it. The Switch is the best-selling console in 2021 to date in terms of both units and dollars.

"Switch was the best-selling hardware platform in both units and dollars for both November 2021 as well as 2021 year-to-date," said NPD analyst Mat Piscatella.

Overall spending on video games decreased 10 percent year-over-year from $6.96 billion to $6.28 billion. Year-to-date spending increased nine percent compared to 2020 from $48.49 billion to $52.94 billion.

"November 2021 consumer spending across video game hardware, content and accessories fell 10% when compared to a year ago, to $6.3 billion," said Piscatella. "YTD consumer spending totaled $52.9 billion, an increase of 9% when compared to the same period in 2020."

He added, "Hardware dollar sales fell 38% compared to a year ago, leading the market to an overall 10% decline [year-on-year]. All categories of spending decreased when compared to November 2020."

Overall spending on hardware decreased 38 percent year-on-year to from $1,424 million to $883 million. Year-to-date spending on hardware has increased 20 percent compared to 2020 from $3.97 billion to $4.76 billion.

Spending on video game content in November 2021 is down one percent year-over-year from $5.21 billion to $5.14 billion. Year-to-date spending on content has increased eight percent from $42.44 billion to $46.00 billion.

Spending on video game accessories is down 20 percent in November 2021 to $258 million, while year-to-date spending is up four percent to $2.18 billion. November 2021 steering wheel dollar sales more than doubled compared to last year due to the launch of Forza Horizon 5. Logitech G920 Driving Force Racing Wheel for Xbox and PC was the best-selling racing wheel.

"November 2021 dollar sales of Steering Wheel accessories more than doubled year ago levels. The Logitech G920 Driving Force Racing Wheel for Xbox and PC was the month's best-selling Steering Wheel," said Piscatella.

Call of Duty: Vanguard was the best-selling game in the US in November 2021 on the overall charts, PlayStation charts, and Xbox charts. It is the second best-selling game on 2021. It is the 14th straight year Call of Duty has debuted in number one.

"Call of Duty: Vanguard debuted as November's best-selling game, instantly becoming the 2nd best-selling game of 2021 to date," said Piscatella. "This is the 14th consecutive year a Call of Duty game has ranked as the best-selling game of its release month."

Battlefield 2042 debuted in second place on the overall charts, PlayStation and Xbox Charts. It is the sixth best-selling game of the year.

"Battlefield 2042 launched as the #2 best-selling game of November, ranking as the 6th best-selling game year to date," said Piscatella. "Battlefield 2042 was the 2nd best-selling game of November on both PlayStation and Xbox platforms."

Forza Horizon 5 debuted in fourth on the overall charts and was the third best-selling game on Xbox. It also set a launch month sales record for the Forza franchise.

"Forza Horizon 5 set a new Forza franchise launch month sales record (including both Forza Horizon and Forza Motorsport titles) while ranking as the 4th best selling game of November 2021," said Piscatella. "Forza Horizon 5 was the #3 best-selling game on Xbox platforms in the month."

Shin Megami Tensei V debuted in 16th on the overall charts, while it debuted in sixth on the Nintendo charts. It also set a record for the best launch month for the series in terms of dollar sales.

"Shin Megami Tensei V achieved the highest launch month dollar sales of any Shin Megami Tensei title in history," said Piscatella. "Shin Megami Tensei V ranked as the 16th best-selling game of November 2021 while also ranking 6th on Nintendo platforms."

Here are the top 20 best-selling games in terms of dollars for November 2021:

Top 10 best-selling Nintendo games for November 2021:

Top 10 best-selling PlayStation games for November 2021:

Top 10 best-selling Xbox games for November 2021:

Here are the top 10 best-selling games of 2021 to date:

