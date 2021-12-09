Microsoft Trademarks Halo: The Endless - News

After years of waiting for fans, publisher Xbox Game Studios and developer 343 Industries yesterday launched the campaign for Halo Infinite for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, and Xbox Game Pass.

Twitter user Aggiornamenti has spotted Microsoft has filed a trademark for Halo: The Endless on December 3 and updated on December 7.

The trademark was listed under "downloadable software" for its Goods and Services. However, the long list of possibilities for the trademark also include TV, movies, tournaments, and more. Until an announcement is made it is anyone's guess what Halo: The Endless will be.

HALO: THE ENDLESS - Trademark Detailshttps://t.co/gMuFQPDM9S — Aggiornamenti Lumia (@ALumia_Italia) December 9, 2021

THE ENDLESS - Trademark Details (2) https://t.co/3MgoQn9800 — Aggiornamenti Lumia (@ALumia_Italia) December 9, 2021

A full trailer for the live-action Halo TV series will be shown during The Game Awards 2021 this tonight, December 9 at 5:00 pm PT / 8:00 pm ET.

The developer did recently reveal the download sizes for the game. The multiplayer only is approximately 26.53 GB, while the multiplayer and campaign are a combined 48.42 GB. If you already have the the multiplayer installed there will be a multiplayer only update that is 3.97 GB, while the campaign will require an extra 25.86 GB. The two downloads are a combined 29.83 GB.

Digital Foundry this week released its tech review of the campaign of the game running on the Xbox Series X and S. We also know the game will have 14 main missions.

