Microsoft Laying Off as Many as 9,000 Employees, includes Layoffs at Xbox Division

Microsoft following reports has begun another round of layoffs as the Seattle Times reports that around four percent or as many as 9,100 employees will be let go.

The Xbox division has been hit hard with layoffs, however, the exact number of people laid off are unknown at this time.

A report from Bloomberg reveals Candy Crush developer King is laying off about 200 employees, which is 10 percent of its staff. ZeniMax in Europe has begun informing employees of layoffs, according to people who asked not to be identified as they are not allowed to speak to the press.

Sources told Windows Central the marketing team at ZeniMax in London, UK and Rockville, Maryland in the US have been hit with layoffs.

Bloomberg's Jason Schreier is now reporting Xbox has cancelled Rare's Everwild, which was announced in 2019. Development on the game was reportedly "a real mess" in January 2022.

Schreier is also reporting the ZeniMax Online Studios MMOPRPG with the codename Blackbird has been cancelled. The game has been in development since 2018.

Call of Duty developers Sledgehammer Games and Raven Software have also been hit with layoffs, according to Insider Gaming. Producer at Raven Software Josh Kohn has confirmed the studio has been with layoffs on LinkedIn.

It has been reported by Schreier many of Xbox's subsidiaries are getting it with layoffs. A source claims nearly 50 percent of Forza Motorsport developer Turn 10 have been let go.

Xbox Games Studio head Matt Booty in an email sent to employees obtained by Windows Central has confirmed Perfect Dark and Everwild have been cancelled and developer The Initiative is being shut down.

A source has told Variety that every game that was shown during the Xbox Games Showcase in June is safe and will continue development.

Microsoft had over 228,000 employees as of June 2024, while the entire Xbox division had around 20,000 employees as of January 2024.

Read a memo from Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer sent to employees below:

Today we are sharing decisions that will impact colleagues across our organization. To position Gaming for enduring success and allow us to focus on strategic growth areas, we will end or decrease work in certain areas of the business and follow Microsoft’s lead in removing layers of management to increase agility and effectiveness. Out of respect for those impacted today, the specifics of today’s notifications and any organizational shifts will be shared by your team leaders in the coming days.

I recognize that these changes come at a time when we have more players, games, and gaming hours than ever before. Our platform, hardware, and game roadmap have never looked stronger. The success we’re seeing currently is based on tough decisions we’ve made previously. We must make choices now for continued success in future years and a key part of that strategy is the discipline to prioritize the strongest opportunities. We will protect what is thriving and concentrate effort on areas with the greatest potential, while delivering on the expectations the company has for our business. This focused approach means we can deliver exceptional games and experiences for players for generations to come.

Prioritizing our opportunities is essential, but that does not lessen the significance of this moment. Simply put, we would not be where we are today without the time, energy, and creativity of those whose roles are impacted. These decisions are not a reflection of the talent, creativity, and dedication of the people involved. Our momentum is not accidental—it is the result of years of dedicated effort from our teams.

HR is working directly with impacted employees to provide severance plan benefits (aligned with local laws), including pay, healthcare coverage, and job placement resources to support their transition. Employees whose roles were eliminated are encouraged to explore open positions across Microsoft Gaming, where their applications will be given priority review.

Thank you to everyone who has shaped our culture, our products, and our community. We will move forward with deep appreciation and respect for all who have contributed to this journey.

Phil

Read the email from Xbox Games Studio head Matt Booty below:

"Following Phil’s note, I want to share more about the changes to the Studios business units.

We have made the decision to stop development of Perfect Dark and Everwild as well as wind down several unannounced projects across our portfolio. As part of this, we are closing one of our studios, The Initiative. These decisions, along with other changes across our teams, reflect a broader effort to adjust priorities and focus resources to set up our teams for greater success within a changing industry landscape. We did not make these choices lightly, as each project and team represent years of effort, imagination, and commitment.

Our overall portfolio strategy is unchanged: build games that excite our players, continue to grow our biggest franchises, and create new stories, worlds, and characters. We have more than 40 projects in active development, continued momentum on titles shipping this fall, and a strong slate headed into 2026.

For those directly affected, we are working closely with HR and studio leadership to provide support, including severance, career transition assistance, and where possible, opportunities to explore roles on other teams.

To everyone across our studios: thank you. Your creativity and resilience continue to define who we are. I believe in the strength of our teams and the direction we're taking on the path ahead.

Update 1: Added the report Rare's Everwild has been cancelled.

Update 2: Added the report ZeniMax Online Studios MMORPG, codename Blackbird, has been cancelled.

Update 3: Added report claiming Call of Duty developers Sledgehammer Games and Raven Software hit with layoffs.

Update 4: Added reported saying nearly 50% of Turn 10 has been laid off.

Update 5: Xbox Games Studio head Matt Booty email reveal Everwild and Perfect Dark have been cancelled, and developer The Initiative have been shut down.

