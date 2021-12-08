Halo Infinite Download Sizes Revealed - News

The campaign for Halo Infinite will go live later today at 10:00 am PT / 1:00 pm ET / 6:00 pm GMT and developer 343 Industries has now revealed the install sizes for the game.

The multiplayer only is approximately 26.53 GB, while the multiplayer and campaign are a combined 48.42 GB.

If you already have the the multiplayer installed there will be a multiplayer only update that is 3.97 GB, while the campaign will require an extra 25.86 GB. The two downloads are a combined 29.83 GB.

When the #HaloInfinite Campaign launches tomorrow at 10am PT, players who have downloaded the Multiplayer Beta will have a smaller download size. While download sizes may vary by platform, this guide will give you an idea of what to expect tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/Tg3SzFvlhl — Halo Support (@HaloSupport) December 8, 2021

Digital Foundry this week released its tech review of the campaign of the game running on the Xbox Series X and S. We also know the game will have 14 main missions.

