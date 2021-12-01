Halo Infinite Campaign Has 14 Main Missions - News

/ 344 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

343 Industries released the free-to-play multiplayer for Halo Infinite early on November 15 to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Xbox and Halo: Combat Evolved. The campaign for the game won't launch until December 8 for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC. However, we do know the campaign file size 28 GB.

The list of Achievements have gone live on True Achievements, which has revealed some details on the campaign. Just a heads up there are some spoilers for the campaign with the names of some of the Achievements.

The Achievements list does reveal the campaign with have 14 main missions. However, since the game is semi-open world and from what has been said from developers it is the biggest Halo campaign to date.

Following backlash from fans the developer has been working to improve the multiplayer progression system and just this week the XP payout for the "Play 1 Game" daily challenges have increased for the first six games played each day.

Community Manager at 343 Industries John Junyszek has also stated the developer is "prepared and committed" to dealing with the cheating issues with Halo Infinite.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles