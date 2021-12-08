Halo Infinite Campaign is Now Available - News

Publisher Xbox Game Studios and developer 343 Industries has officially launch the campaign for Halo Infinite for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, and Xbox Game Pass.

The Head of Creative for Halo Infinite Joseph Staten has released a statement via Twitter saying "the Halo Infinite team are overjoyed to welcome you into the expansive and mysterious world of Zelda Halo. If this is your first time stepping into the boots of Spartan 117, Master Chief, let me tell you: you're in for a treat. If you've been with us for previous Halo campaign, we hope that this one is your favorite adventure yet."

The developer did recently reveal the download sizes for the game. The multiplayer only is approximately 26.53 GB, while the multiplayer and campaign are a combined 48.42 GB. If you already have the the multiplayer installed there will be a multiplayer only update that is 3.97 GB, while the campaign will require an extra 25.86 GB. The two downloads are a combined 29.83 GB.

Digital Foundry this week released its tech review of the campaign of the game running on the Xbox Series X and S. We also know the game will have 14 main missions.

