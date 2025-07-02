Report: Perfect Dark Gameplay Demo was 'Smoke and Mirrors' - News

Microsoft today announced it is laying off upwards of 9,100 employees, including at the Xbox division. Perfect Dark, Everwild, and an MMORPG from ZeniMax Online Studios have been cancelled, and developer The Initiative is being shut down.

Perfect Dark has been called a "long-troubled project" by Bloomberg's Jason Schreier.

Insider Shinobi on ResetEra claims the Perfect Dark gameplay demo was mostly "smoke and mirrors."

"My understanding is it was mostly 'smoke and mirrors', more of a target vertical slice than a tangible 'game'," said Shinobi. "It's gone through a lot of problems."

Another member on ResetEra claims, "Oh, now that PD has been canceled, I can freely say that the public showing last year was largely bunk. None of that was gameplay and all CD has been doing on the game is making exciting vertical slices with little to no foundation. I am not shocked at all it got the axe."

