Digital Foundry Releases Tech Review of Halo Infinite Campaign

Digital Foundry has released its tech review of the campaign for Halo Infinite. In the review, Digital Foundry takes a look at the first-person shooter running on the Xbox Series X and S.

"Halo Infinite's campaign can finally be fully revealed and the news is good," said Digital Foundry. "343's take on the open world is great, combat is the best it's been in years and audio is sublime. Problems in the tech department take off some of the sheen, but 343 tell us that key issues are already being fixed for a post-launch patch. And ultimately, even as it stands, the developers have delivered one of the best first-person shooters of the last decade."

343 Industries released the free-to-play multiplayer for Halo Infinite early on November 15 to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Xbox and Halo: Combat Evolved.

Halo Infinite campaign will release this Wednesday, December 8. We do know the campaign file size 28 GB and has 14 main missions.

