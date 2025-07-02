Rare's Gregg Mayles Reportedly Leaves the Company After 35 Years Following Everwild Cancellation - News

/ 355 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Gregg Mayles, who has worked at Rare for over 35 years, has reportedly left the company following the cancellation of Everwild. This is according to multiple sources that spoke with VideoGamesChronicle.

Mayles had been the director on Everwild since the team was restructured in 2021. His first credited game was 1990's Solar Jetman.

He also helmed Donkey Kong Country, the Banjo series, Grabbed by the Ghoulies, Viva Pinata, and more. He was also the creative director on Sea of Thieves. He has worked on nearly 30 games at Rare over the years.

The sources also claim executive producer Louise O’Connor, whose first game was Conker’s Bad Fur Day for the Nintendo 64, will also leave Rare.

This report comes out following mass layoffs at Microsoft, including at Xbox. Many Xbox studios have been hit with at least some layoffs.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles