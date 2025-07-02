ZeniMax Online Studios President Matt Firor is Leaving the Company - News

/ 281 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

ZeniMax Online Studios President Matt Firor announced he is leaving the company later this month. Jo Burba will be taking over as the new Studio Head.

"After more than 18 years leading ZeniMax Online Studios, I'll be stepping away later this month," said Firor. "The studio and The Elder Scrolls Online will be in great hands under the direction of new Studio Head, Jo Burba along with Executive Producer, Susan Kath and Game Director, Rich Lambert.

"Together, this leadership team has spearheaded many of ESO's biggest ideas and expansions and will continue to make this game something we're all proud of. While I won't be working on the game anymore, I will be cheering you on and adding to the thousands of hours I've already spent in-game.

"There are many more stories to be told, adventures to be had, and I know this amazing community will carry that shared legacy and success forwards."

This news comes on the same day as mass layoffs at Microsoft, including at Xbox. Many Xbox studios have been hit with at least some layoffs. Everwild, Perfect Dark, and ZeniMax Online unannounced MMORPG have all been cancelled, along with The Initiative being shutdown.

Thanks, Insider Gaming.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles