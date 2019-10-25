Top 10 Best-Selling Call of Duty Games - Sales

/ 329 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

The latest Call of Duty game, the first-person shooter video game franchise from publisher Activision, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is now available worldwide. It is time we take a look back at the best-selling games in the franchise of all time at retail, according to VGChartz estimates.

The franchise itself has sold over 300 million units lifetime as of 2019, according to Activision. Two games in the franchise, Call of Duty: Black Ops and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, have sold over 30 million units , while seven have sold over 20 million units.

The two best-selling games in the franchise have sold nearly identical amounts at retail. Black Ops sold 30.99 million units, while Modern Warfare 3 sold 30.97 million units.

Black Ops II sold just under 30 million units with 29.59 million units sold. Ghosts sold 28.80 million units, Black Ops 3 sold 26.72 million units and Modern Warfare 2 sold 25.02 million units.

Advanced Warfare is the one other game in the franchise to sell over 20 million units at retail with 21.78 million units sold.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles