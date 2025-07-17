Mario Kart World Tops the Japanese Charts, Switch 2 Sells 72K in Week 6 - Sales

by, posted 8 hours ago

Mario Kart World (NS) has remained in first place on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 65,853 units, according to Famitsu for the week ending July 13, 2025.

Patapon 1+2 Replay (NS) debuted in third place with sales of 8,871 units.

Tamagotchi Plaza (NS) remained in second place with sales of 13,736 units, while the Switch 2 version dropped three spots to ninth place with sales of 4,095 units.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) remained in fourth place with sales of 6,944 units, Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) is up two spots to fifth place with sales of 5,824 units, and Super Mario Party Jamboree (NS) is down one spot to sixth place with sales of 5,478 units.

Minecraft (NS) is up one spot to seventh place with sales of 5,022 units, Death Stranding 2: On the Beach (PS5) fell five spots to eighth with sales of 4,162 units, FANTASY LIFE i: The Girl Who Steals Time (NS) is down one spot to 10th place with sales of 3,583 units.

The Nintendo Switch 2 was the best-selling platform with 71,885 units sold. The Switch 1 sold 13,411 units, the PlayStation 5 sold 7,262 units, t the Xbox Series X|S sold 247 units, and the PlayStation 4 sold 30 units.

Here are the best-selling games in Japan:

[SW2] Mario Kart World (Nintendo, 06/05/25) – 65,853 (1,365,072) [NSW] Tamagotchi Plaza (Bandai Namco, 06/26/25) – 13,736 (140,198) [NSW] Patapon 1+2 Replay (Bandai Namco, 07/10/25) – 8,871 (New) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 6,944 (6,373,204) [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 5,824 (8,166,316) [NSW] Super Mario Party Jamboree (Nintendo, 10/17/24) – 5,478 (1,343,780) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 5,022 (3,933,889) [PS5] Death Stranding 2: On the Beach (SIE, 06/26/25) – 4,162 (87,597) [SW2] Tamagotchi Plaza (Bandai Namco, 06/26/25) – 4,095 (36,695) [NSW] FANTASY LIFE i: The Girl Who Steals Time (LEVEL-5, 05/21/25) – 3,583 (144,758)

Here is the hardware breakdown (followed by lifetime sales):

Switch 2 – 71,885 (1,602,711) Switch OLED Model – 6,166 (9,092,077) Switch Lite – 4,828 (6,609,511) PlayStation 5 – 4,260 (5,717,491) Switch – 2,417 (20,122,966) PlayStation 5 Pro – 2,064 (229,626) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 938 (979,053) Xbox Series S – 118 (338,702) Xbox Series X – 54 (320,982) Xbox Series X Digital Edition – 75 (21,063) PlayStation 4 – 30 (7,929,752)

