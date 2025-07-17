Best-Selling Games in Europe in First Half of 2025 - Sales

/ 726 Views

by, posted 8 hours ago

GfK has released the list for the best-selling games in Europe for the first half of 2025 - January to June - and EA Sports FC 25 came out on top. Assassin's Creed Shadows was the second best-selling game, followed by Minecraft.

EA Sports FC 25 was the best-selling game in 12 of the 17 tracked countries. Super Mario Party Jamboree was number one in two countries, Kingdom Come: Deliverance II, Minecraft, and Assassin’s Creed Shadows each topped the chart in one country.

Here are the best-selling games in Europe for the first half of 2025:

Overall: EA Sports FC 25 Assassin's Creed Shadows Minecraft Austria: Super Mario Party Jamboree Minecraft EA Sports FC 25 Belgium: EA Sports FC 25 Assassin's Creed Shadows Minecraft Czech Republic: Kingdom Come: Deliverance II EA Sports FC 25 Minecraft Denmark: EA Sports FC 25 Minecraft Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Finland: Minecraft Assassin's Creed Shadows EA Sports FC 25 France: Assassin's Creed Shadows EA Sports FC 25 Minecraft Germany: Super Mario Party Jamboree EA Sports FC 25 Minecraft Hungary: EA Sports FC 25 Grand Theft Auto V Assassin's Creed Shadows Italy: EA Sports FC 25 Minecraft Grand Theft Auto V Netherlands: EA Sports FC 25 Minecraft Super Mario Party Jamboree Norway: EA Sports FC 25 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Minecraft Portugal: EA Sports FC 25 Minecraft Grand Theft Auto V Slovakia: EA Sports FC 25 Kingdom Come: Deliverance II Grand Theft Auto V Spain: EA Sports FC 25 Minecraft Assassin's Creed Shadows Sweden: EA Sports FC 25 Minecraft Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Switzerland: EA Sports FC 25 Minecraft Super Mario Party Jamboree United Kingdom: EA Sports FC 25 Hogwarts Legacy Assassin's Creed Shadows

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles