Best-Selling Games in Europe in First Half of 2025 - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 8 hours ago / 726 Views
GfK has released the list for the best-selling games in Europe for the first half of 2025 - January to June - and EA Sports FC 25 came out on top. Assassin's Creed Shadows was the second best-selling game, followed by Minecraft.
EA Sports FC 25 was the best-selling game in 12 of the 17 tracked countries. Super Mario Party Jamboree was number one in two countries, Kingdom Come: Deliverance II, Minecraft, and Assassin’s Creed Shadows each topped the chart in one country.
Here are the best-selling games in Europe for the first half of 2025:
- EA Sports FC 25
- Assassin's Creed Shadows
- Minecraft
- Super Mario Party Jamboree
- Minecraft
- EA Sports FC 25
- EA Sports FC 25
- Assassin's Creed Shadows
- Minecraft
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance II
- EA Sports FC 25
- Minecraft
- EA Sports FC 25
- Minecraft
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Minecraft
- Assassin's Creed Shadows
- EA Sports FC 25
- Assassin's Creed Shadows
- EA Sports FC 25
- Minecraft
- Super Mario Party Jamboree
- EA Sports FC 25
- Minecraft
- EA Sports FC 25
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Assassin's Creed Shadows
- EA Sports FC 25
- Minecraft
- Grand Theft Auto V
- EA Sports FC 25
- Minecraft
- Super Mario Party Jamboree
- EA Sports FC 25
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Minecraft
- EA Sports FC 25
- Minecraft
- Grand Theft Auto V
- EA Sports FC 25
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance II
- Grand Theft Auto V
- EA Sports FC 25
- Minecraft
- Assassin's Creed Shadows
- EA Sports FC 25
- Minecraft
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- EA Sports FC 25
- Minecraft
- Super Mario Party Jamboree
- EA Sports FC 25
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Assassin's Creed Shadows
