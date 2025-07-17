By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Best-Selling Games in Europe in First Half of 2025

by William D'Angelo , posted 8 hours ago / 726 Views

GfK has released the list for the best-selling games in Europe for the first half of 2025 - January to June - and EA Sports FC 25 came out on top. Assassin's Creed Shadows was the second best-selling game, followed by Minecraft.

EA Sports FC 25 was the best-selling game in 12 of the 17 tracked countries. Super Mario Party Jamboree was number one in two countries, Kingdom Come: Deliverance II, Minecraft, and Assassin’s Creed Shadows each topped the chart in one country.

Here are the best-selling games in Europe for the first half of 2025:

Overall:
  1.  EA Sports FC 25
  2. Assassin's Creed Shadows
  3. Minecraft
Austria:
  1. Super Mario Party Jamboree
  2. Minecraft
  3. EA Sports FC 25
Belgium:
  1. EA Sports FC 25
  2. Assassin's Creed Shadows
  3. Minecraft
Czech Republic:
  1. Kingdom Come: Deliverance II
  2. EA Sports FC 25
  3. Minecraft
Denmark:
  1. EA Sports FC 25
  2. Minecraft
  3. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Finland:
  1. Minecraft
  2. Assassin's Creed Shadows
  3. EA Sports FC 25
France:
  1. Assassin's Creed Shadows
  2. EA Sports FC 25
  3. Minecraft
Germany:
  1. Super Mario Party Jamboree
  2. EA Sports FC 25
  3. Minecraft
Hungary:
  1. EA Sports FC 25
  2. Grand Theft Auto V
  3. Assassin's Creed Shadows
Italy:
  1. EA Sports FC 25
  2. Minecraft
  3. Grand Theft Auto V
Netherlands:
  1. EA Sports FC 25
  2. Minecraft
  3. Super Mario Party Jamboree
Norway:
  1. EA Sports FC 25
  2. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
  3. Minecraft
Portugal:
  1. EA Sports FC 25
  2. Minecraft
  3. Grand Theft Auto V
Slovakia:
  1. EA Sports FC 25
  2. Kingdom Come: Deliverance II
  3. Grand Theft Auto V
Spain:
  1. EA Sports FC 25
  2. Minecraft
  3. Assassin's Creed Shadows
Sweden:
  1. EA Sports FC 25
  2. Minecraft
  3. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Switzerland:
  1. EA Sports FC 25
  2. Minecraft
  3. Super Mario Party Jamboree
United Kingdom:
  1. EA Sports FC 25
  2. Hogwarts Legacy
  3. Assassin's Creed Shadows

Tober (7 hours ago)

My lord, Minecraft keeps on trucking.

  • +1
trunkswd Tober (7 hours ago)

A Minecraft Movie success must have helped drive sales for the game.

  • +2