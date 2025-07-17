EA Sports FC 25 Tops the Swiss Charts, Minecraft Takes 2nd, Death Stranding 2 Falls to 3rd - Sales

/ 442 Views

by, posted 8 hours ago

EA Sports FC 25 has remained in first place on the Switzerland charts, according to SwissCharts.com for the 28th week of 2025.

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3+4 was the one new release in the top 10. It debuted in fourth place.

Minecraft has remained in second place, while Mario Kart 8 Deluxe was up one spot to third place and Death Stranding 2: On The Beach fell two spots to fifth place.

Super Mario Party Jamboree and The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom traded spots and are in sixth and seventh places, respectively. Mario Kart World fell three spots to eighth place, Hogwarts Legacy is up one spot to ninth place, and Super Mario Bros. Wonder rounds out the top 10.

There are a total of five Nintendo games titles in the top 10, four multiplatform games, and one PlayStation game.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in Switzerland: EA Sports FC 25 Minecraft Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3+4 - NEW Death Stranding 2: On The Beach Super Mario Party Jamboree The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Mario Kart World Hogwarts Legacy Super Mario Bros. Wonder

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles