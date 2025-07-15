Switch 2 Smashes Records in Japan - Japan Hardware Estimates for June 2025 - Sales

The Nintendo Switch 2 was the best-selling console in Japan with 1,717,047 units sold for June 2025, according to VGChartz estimates. This is the biggest launch month in the history of Japan.

The Nintendo Switch 1 sold an estimated 75,795 units to bring its lifetime sales to 35.86 million units. The PlayStation 5 sold an estimated 56,933 units to bring its lifetime sales to 6.92 million units. The Xbox Series X|S sold 1,684 units to bring their lifetime sales to 0.68 million units.

Switch 2 sales compared to the first month for Switch 1 in 2017 are up by 1.15 million units as the Switch 1 sold 0.56 million units in its first month in Japan in March 2017.

PS5 sales compared to the same month for the PS4 in 2018 are down by over 52,000 units, while the Xbox Series X|S compared to the same month for the Xbox One are down by nearly 200 units. PS4 sold 109,119 units for the month of June 2018 and Xbox One sales were at 1,875 units.

Nintendo Switch 1 sales compared to the same month a year ago are down by 153,326 units (-66.9%). PlayStation 5 sales are down by 67,885 (-54.4%) and Xbox Series X|S sales are down by 6,459 units (-79.3%).

Looking at sales month-on-month, Nintendo Switch 1 sales are down by nearly 23,000 units, the PlayStation 5 sales are up nearly 20,000 units, and Xbox Series X|S sales are down by less than 1,000 units.

2025 year-to-date, the Nintendo Switch 2 has sold an estimated 1,717,047 units, the Nintendo Switch 1 has sold 805,994 units, the PlayStation 5 has sold 453,467 units, and the Xbox Series X|S has sold 21,786 units.

Monthly Sales:

Japan hardware estimates for June 2025 (Followed by lifetime sales):

Switch 2 - 1,717,047 (NEW) Switch 1 - 75,795 (35,864,040) PlayStation 5 - 56,933 (6,921,160) Xbox Series X|S - 1,684 (681,649)

Weekly Sales:

Japan June 7, 2025 hardware estimates:

Switch 2 - 1,097,125 PlayStation 5 - 20,798 Switch 1 - 16,620 Xbox Series X|S - 336

Japan June 14, 2025 hardware estimates:

Switch 2 - 168,521 PlayStation 5 - 14,143 Switch 1 - 13,331 Xbox Series X|S - 264

Japan June 21, 2025 hardware estimates:

Switch 2 - 149,827 Switch 1 - 12,781 PlayStation 5 - 6,012 Xbox Series X|S - 194

Japan June 28, 2025 hardware estimates:

Switch 2 - 169,072 Switch 1 - 15,338 PlayStation 5 - 7,342 Xbox Series X|S - 356

Japan July 5, 2025 hardware estimates:

Switch 2 - 132,502 Switch 1 - 17,725 PlayStation 5 - 8,638 Xbox Series X|S - 534

VGChartz Methodology: Hardware estimates are based on retail sampling and trends in individual countries, which are then extrapolated to represent the wider region. This typically allows us to produce figures that end up being within 10% of the actual totals.

This data is regularly compared against official shipment figures released by the console manufacturers and figures estimated by regional trackers with greater market coverage than ourselves. We then update our own estimates to bring them into line with those figures. This can result in frequent changes often within a short space of time, but we feel it's important to prioritise accuracy over consistency.

Note that our estimates are based on sell-through data (units sold to consumers). In almost all cases the figures released by console manufacturers are based on shipment data (sell-in), where as soon as a device has left the factory and entered the supply chain for delivery it is considered a sale. This is why there is always a difference between the companies’ figures (sell-in) and VGChartz estimates (sell-through), even after we’ve made adjustments. The one exception to that is when a console has been discontinued and the remaining stock has finally sold out – at that point the figures will match.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

