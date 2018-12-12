Xbox One Sales Top an Estimated 40 Million Units Worldwide - Sales

posted 4 hours ago

Microsoft's eighth generation home console, the Xbox One, has surpassed 40 million units sold worldwide, according to our estimates.

The Xbox One reached the milestone for the week ending November 17, 2018. The console sold 207,143 units to bring its lifetime sales to 40,020,713 units. There have also been 268,969,618 games sold for the Xbox One at retail as of November 3.

Breaking down the sales by region, the Xbox One has sold best in the US with 22,539,411 units sold (56%), compared to 10,877,912 units sold in Europe (27%) and 101,483 units sold in Japan (0.3%). Looking more closely at Europe, the console has sold an estimated 4,472,877 units in the UK, 1,311,467 units in Germany, and 1,554,968 units in France.

Looking at the software sales for the Xbox One: five games have sold more than five million units; 36 games have sold more than two million units; and 73 games have sold more than one million units.

Grand Theft Auto V is the top selling Xbox One game at retail with an estimated 8.31 million units. Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 has sold 7.32 million units and Call of Duty: WWII has sold 6.17 million units.

Halo 5: Guardians is the best-selling first-party game with sales of 4.89 million units, followed by Minecraft with sales of 4.79 million units. Forza Horizon 3 has sold 3.91 million units, Gears of War: Ultimate Edition has sold 3.61 million units and Halo: The Master Chief Collection has sold 3.44 million units.

Here are the top 20 best-selling Xbox One games at retail:

