Xbox One Sales Top an Estimated 40 Million Units Worldwide

Microsoft's eighth generation home console, the Xbox One, has surpassed 40 million units sold worldwide, according to our estimates.
The Xbox One reached the milestone for the week ending November 17, 2018. The console sold 207,143 units to bring its lifetime sales to 40,020,713 units. There have also been 268,969,618 games sold for the Xbox One at retail as of November 3.
Breaking down the sales by region, the Xbox One has sold best in the US with 22,539,411 units sold (56%), compared to 10,877,912 units sold in Europe (27%) and 101,483 units sold in Japan (0.3%). Looking more closely at Europe, the console has sold an estimated 4,472,877 units in the UK, 1,311,467 units in Germany, and 1,554,968 units in France.
Looking at the software sales for the Xbox One: five games have sold more than five million units; 36 games have sold more than two million units; and 73 games have sold more than one million units.
Grand Theft Auto V is the top selling Xbox One game at retail with an estimated 8.31 million units. Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 has sold 7.32 million units and Call of Duty: WWII has sold 6.17 million units.
Halo 5: Guardians is the best-selling first-party game with sales of 4.89 million units, followed by Minecraft with sales of 4.79 million units. Forza Horizon 3 has sold 3.91 million units, Gears of War: Ultimate Edition has sold 3.61 million units and Halo: The Master Chief Collection has sold 3.44 million units.
Here are the top 20 best-selling Xbox One games at retail:
|Pos
|Game
|Year
|Genre
|Publisher
|North America
|Europe
|Japan
|Rest of World
|Global
|1.
|Grand Theft Auto V
|2014
|Action
|Rockstar Games
|4.43
|3.15
|0.01
|0.72
|8.31
|2.
|Call of Duty: Black Ops 3
|2015
|Shooter
|Activision
|4.59
|2.04
|0.02
|0.68
|7.32
|3.
|Call of Duty: WWII
|2017
|Shooter
|Activision
|3.72
|1.90
|0.00
|0.56
|6.17
|4.
|Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare
|2014
|Shooter
|Activision
|3.25
|1.49
|0.01
|0.48
|5.22
|5.
|Battlefield 1
|2016
|Shooter
|Electronic Arts
|3.35
|1.26
|0.02
|0.48
|5.12
|6.
|Fallout 4
|2015
|Role-Playing
|Bethesda Softworks
|2.89
|1.60
|0.02
|0.45
|4.95
|7.
|Halo 5: Guardians
|2015
|Shooter
|Microsoft Studios
|2.93
|1.49
|0.03
|0.44
|4.89
|8.
|MineCraft
|2014
|Misc
|Microsoft Studios
|2.72
|1.64
|0.00
|0.43
|4.79
|9.
|Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare
|2016
|Shooter
|Activision
|2.87
|1.44
|0.00
|0.43
|4.74
|10.
|Star Wars Battlefront (2015)
|2015
|Shooter
|Electronic Arts
|2.48
|1.26
|0.02
|0.38
|4.14
|11.
|Forza Horizon 3
|2016
|Racing
|Microsoft Studios
|1.62
|1.96
|0.02
|0.31
|3.91
|12.
|FIFA 17
|2016
|Sports
|Electronic Arts
|1.04
|2.40
|0.00
|0.27
|3.71
|13.
|Gears of War: Ultimate Edition
|2015
|Shooter
|Microsoft Studios
|2.87
|0.37
|0.00
|0.37
|3.61
|14.
|Assassin's Creed: Unity
|2014
|Action
|Ubisoft
|2.34
|0.90
|0.00
|0.34
|3.58
|15.
|Halo: The Master Chief Collection
|2014
|Shooter
|Microsoft Studios
|2.06
|1.04
|0.03
|0.31
|3.44
|16.
|Destiny
|2014
|Shooter
|Activision
|2.17
|0.92
|0.00
|0.32
|3.41
|17.
|Gears of War 4
|2016
|Shooter
|Microsoft Studios
|2.16
|0.90
|0.00
|0.31
|3.37
|18.
|FIFA 16
|2015
|Sports
|EA Sports
|0.92
|2.10
|0.00
|0.24
|3.25
|19.
|FIFA 18
|2017
|Sports
|EA Sports
|0.97
|1.92
|0.00
|0.23
|3.12
|20.
|Titanfall
|2014
|Shooter
|Electronic Arts
|1.87
|0.91
|0.04
|0.28
|3.11
50 million is a lock. 60 million may be possible depending on legs. Microsoft did pretty good with the system considering the horribly botched reveal they still haven't fully recovered from. Between the momentum they've worked to regain and their new 1st party studios. Hopefully their next console will bring them back to 360 levels or above.
Congratz Ms!! im one of the happy user.
50-55 million is possible. Eapeically if MS make the X1X a viable option for 9th gen gaming.
If the rumored discless xbox come to fruition and has the right price, it will probably help a lot too.
I'm still skeptical about these numbers because of AMD's shipment stats. If they are to be believed, MS hasn't even manufactured 36 million XB1's yet, let alone sold them.
4 Comments