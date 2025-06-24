Little Nightmares III Launches October 10 for All Major Platforms, Including Switch 2 - News

Publisher Bandai Namco and developer Supermassive Games announced Little Nightmares III will launch for the Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and Microsoft Store on October 10.

Digital pre-orders are now available on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC. Nintendo pre-orders will open on a later date.

View the latest trailer below:

Here are the digital editions available:

Standard Edition ($39.99 / £34.99 / €39.99 / ¥4,950)

Base game

Pre-order bonus Dark Six Costumes Set – Suited for both characters Low and Alone—a twisted reflection of the girl who escaped The Maw.

Extra pre-order bonus Little Nightmares Enhanced Edition (available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, Switch 2, and PC) – (Re)-discover the first entry of the franchise, now enhanced in stunning 4K and 60 frames per second! Pre-order Little Nightmares III and receive Little Nightmares Enhanced Edition digitally for free, available to download and play immediately—no need to wait for its release. Step into the darkness today.



Deluxe Edition ($59.99 / £49.99 / €59.99 / ¥6,490)

Base game

“Secrets of the Spiral” Expansion Pass Two Additional Chapters to Play – delve deeper into the eerie lands of The Spiral. These additional tales enrich the experience and let you uncover hidden secrets, new perspectives, and unexpected horrors. Ferryman Costumes Set – Exclusive to the Expansion Pass. A mysterious figure familiar to all children in The Nowhere. This costume set is suited for both characters Low and Alone.

The Residents Costumes Set Conceal your identity in The Nowhere and embrace your dark side by wearing the costumes of some of The Residents of the two previous games: The Janitor, The Twin-Chefs, The Lady, The Hunter. Each costume goes in a set of two, suited for both characters Low and Alone. Prepare to enter a world where fear wears many faces. Two young friends, lost in a frightening world not made for children. If they cannot find a way out of this Nowhere place, they’ll be condemned to a fate worse than death.

Pre-order bonus Dark Six Costumes Set – Suited for both characters Low and Alone—a twisted reflection of the girl who escaped The Maw.

Extra pre-order bonus Little Nightmares Enhanced Edition (available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, Switch 2, and PC) – (Re)-discover the first entry of the franchise, now enhanced in stunning 4K and 60 frames per second! Pre-order Little Nightmares III and receive Little Nightmares Enhanced Edition digitally for free, available to download and play immediately—no need to wait for its release. Step into the darkness today.



Here are the limited physical editions:

Mirror Edition

Base game

Original soundtrack

Stickers

12cm figurine

Metal case

Themed box

Art book

Digital edition pre-order bonus: Dark Six Costumes Set

Deluxe Edition content

Spiral Edition (Bandai Namco Entertainment Store-exclusive)

Base game

Original soundtrack

Stickers

Art book

12cm figurine

Music base

22cm Nome controller / phone holder

Metal case

Themed box

Pre-order bonuses: Dark Six Costumes Set Nome Embroidered Brooch Nome Costumes Set

Deluxe Edition content

Read details on the game below:

Two young friends, lost in a frightening world not made for children. If they cannot find a way out of this Nowhere place, they’ll be condemned to a fate worse than death.

Face Your Childhood Fears Together

You play as Low and Alone, best friends ever since they found each other in this lonely nightmare. They each possess their own iconic item: a bow for Low and a wrench for Alone. Working together, they’ve become adept at sneaking through hidden passages, hoisting each other over massive obstacles, and watching each other’s backs.

Whether you’re playing with a friend or an A.I. companion, you’ll depend on each other’s iconic items to create opportunities and to progress. The environment is full of clues and possibilities for imaginative children to exploit. Low’s arrows can reach high targets, cut through ropes, or down flying enemies, and Alone’s wrench is just the thing for crushing stunned enemies, smashing through barriers, or manipulating the workings of massive machines.

Embark on an Immersive and Disturbing Adventure

No matter where you go, the Nowhere is home to horrific monsters. These Residents won’t hesitate to go out of their way to capture any intrusive little Visitors that draw their attention. You might find yourself playing a terrifying game of hide and seek with Monster Baby in the sandy ruins of the Necropolis, struggling to avoid swarms of voracious Candy Weevils in an unsetlling Candy Factory, or dodging heavy feet while running along the rain-soaked promenade of a filthy funfair.

You’ll need to be ready to run, hide, or even defend yourself at a moment’s notice to stay in one piece.

Sink Into the Spiral

Don’t be too distracted by the desolate beauty of the Nowhere. There are dark mysteries waiting for you as Low and Alone follow their mirror path across the Spiral. As each new location will become more dangerous and disturbing than the last, traumatic flashes from the past will begin to emerge. Will Low and Alone finally escape from this unending nightmare? Only you can help them, little ones…

