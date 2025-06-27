FBC: Firebreak Surpasses 1 Million Players - Sales

/ 73 Views

by, posted 30 minutes ago

Remedy Entertainment announced FBC: Firebreak has surpassed one million players since it released on June 17.

"As of last night, we have surpassed 1 million players in FBC: Firebreak," stated Remedy Entertainment. "This is a significant milestone, so thank you for playing from all of us at Remedy."

"We know there is still a lot of work ahead of us, and we are super-motivated about it. We have a lot of exciting things cooking for Firebreak players! More about that soon."

FBC: Firebreak is available on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC via Steam and Epic Games Store, Xbox Game Pass, and PlayStation Plus Game Catalog.

The Standard Edition will be available for $39.99 / €39.99 / £32.99, while the Deluxe Edition is priced at $49.99 / €49.99 / £39.99 and the upgrade to Deluxe Edition is priced at $10 / €10 / £7.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles