Stellar Bade Was the Best-Selling Game in the US Following PC Launch - Sales

/ 476 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

The launch of the PC version of Stellar Blade helped drive sales of the game to become the best-selling game in the US in terms of revenue generated for the week ending June 14, according to Executive Director & Video Game Industry Analyst at Circana (NPD) Mat Piscatella. It was 152nd the previous week.

The last time the game was number one was in its original launch week for the week ending April 27, 2024.

"Here's a fun one... Stellar Blade was the best-selling game in US tracked spending for the week ending June 14th, up from 152nd the week prior, driven by its release on Steam," said Piscatella.

"It last led the market during its original launch week ending Apr 27 2024."

The post-apocalyptic action-adventure game has sold over three million units worldwide, including over one million units sold on PC in its first three days available. To compare, the PlayStation 5 version took nearly two months to sell over million units.

Stellar Blade released for the PlayStation 5 on April 26, 2024, and for PC via Steam on June 11, 2025.

Here's a fun one... Stellar Blade was the best-selling game in US tracked spending for the week ending June 14th, up from 152nd the week prior, driven by its release on Steam.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles