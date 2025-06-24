Meta Quest 3S Xbox Edition is Now Available for $399 in "Extremely Limited" Quantities - News

Microsoft and Meta have announced Meta Quest 3S Xbox Edition.

The virtual reality headset is a limited edition that is available now in "extremely limited" quantities for $399.99 USD.

The bundle includes a custom 128GB Meta Quest 3S in Xbox Carbon Black and Velocity Green, matching Touch Plus controllers and a limited-edition Xbox Wireless Controller, Elite Strap, three months of Meta Horizon+, and three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the Meta Quest 3S Xbox Edition below:

The Meta Quest 3S Xbox Edition Bundle

For the first time, we’re thrilled to deliver a Quest headset that not only delivers incredible mixed reality experiences but is also crafted for Xbox fans. The Meta Quest 3S Xbox Edition is available today for $399.99 USD, and it comes loaded with everything you need to start gaming on a massive virtual display the moment you open the box.

This bundle includes:

Custom 128GB Meta Quest 3S in Xbox Carbon Black and Velocity Green

Matching Touch Plus controllers and a limited-edition Xbox Wireless Controller

Elite Strap

3 months of Meta Horizon+

3 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate

With its sleek design and vibrant accents, the headset embodies the spirit of Xbox while delivering the great gaming experience players love on Quest.

While you can pair any Xbox Wireless Controller, Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2, or Xbox Adaptive Controller to Quest using Bluetooth, the included limited-edition Xbox Wireless Controller will share the same look as the other accessories, with a carbon black chassis and green highlights on the face buttons and analog sticks, and it comes pre-paired with the headset.

New Look, Same Great Experience

Using the Xbox app on Quest, players can instantly access hundreds of games directly with Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta), including South of Midnight, The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered, Avowed, and moreas part of their Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership. Game Pass Ultimate members can also stream select cloud-playable games they own, even if they are not included with Game Pass Ultimate. You can find the full list with over 100 supported titles in the Stream Your Own Game collection here.

And don’t forget, with your Game Pass Ultimate membership, players also have access to stream and play supported Game Pass titles across different devices. With features like cross-play and cross-progression support, your progress seamlessly follows you, no matter which device you choose to play on. Start a game on your Meta Quest 3S Xbox Edition, pick up where you left off on your console, and continue the adventure with Xbox on PC without ever losing your achievements or saved data. No matter where you play, your games, progress, and achievements travel with you, ensuring a truly connected and flexible gaming experience.

With cloud gaming and the launch of the Meta Quest 3S Xbox Edition bundle, there have never been more ways to play with Xbox. Whether you prefer to jump into action on a console, stream to your TV or phone, or immerse yourself in the world of VR, Xbox has you covered across more devices than ever before. Check out all the different devices where you can play Xbox: This is an Xbox

Limited Edition, Unlimited Possibilities

The Meta Quest 3S Xbox Edition is available now at meta.com, Best Buy (USA), Argos (UK), and EE (UK), but quantities are extremely limited. Once they’re gone, they’re gone.

We’re proud of what we’ve built together with Meta, and we can’t wait for you to dive into everything the Meta Quest 3S Xbox Edition has to offer. Whether you’re streaming the latest Xbox Game Pass Ultimate titles, exploring the ever-expanding world of VR, or kicking back with immersive entertainment, this is just the beginning of what’s possible when great teams and great technology come together.

