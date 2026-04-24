Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Sales Top 8 Million Units - Sales

/ 355 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Publisher Kepler Interactive and developer Sandfall Interactive announced the turn-based RPG, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, has sold over eight million units worldwide.

"We're so thrilled, and honestly still quite overwhelmed, to announce that Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 has officially reached 8 MILLION copies sold!" reads the announcement. "Thank you so so much to every single person who has played, created art, shared, streamed, discussed, and supported this game!!"

A free update was released for the game that add a new Anniversary haircut for each playable character that is available from Gestral merchants in the game world. It also includes minor bug fixes and enhancements.

This figure is up from five million units sold as of October 2025, 3.3 million units sold as of May 27, 2025, two million units sold as of May 6, 2025, one million units sold as of April 27, 2025, and 500,000 units sold as of April 25, 2025.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC via Steam and Epic Games Store, and Xbox Game Pass in April 2025.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles