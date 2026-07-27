Moonlight Peaks Sales Top 200,000 Units - Sales

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Publishers XSEED Games and Marvelous Europe, and developer Little Chicken Game Company announced the cozy gothic-themed life simulation game, Moonlight Peaks, has sold over 200,000 units.

Moonlight Peaks released for the Nintendo Switch 2, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam on July 7.

Read details on the game below:

The cozy, goth-themed title garnered acclaim from critics and players alike, with average scores of 81 percent and 79 percent on review aggregators Metacritic and Opencritic respectively, as well as a “Very Positive” 89 percent user score on Steam. Players that haven’t yet ventured to the haunted hamlet of Moonlight Peaks can see if the game sparks love at first bite with a free demo, which remains available for Windows PC and Nintendo Switch, and read what critics are saying about the frightfully cozy game below!

Experience life as a vampire in a magical town full of werewolves, witches, mermaids, and more in Moonlight Peaks! In this heartwarming, supernatural (un-)life sim, players set out to show their skeptical father that a life of compassion is possible—even for the undead. Make friends with the other local creatures of the night and perhaps find eternal love in the mystical dating scene. Players will settle down in the family’s haunted cottage, customizing it to suit their own sense of gothic style. Embrace immortality and unlock ancient abilities, master potion brewing, and expand a grimoire of spells, all in the name of a more bountiful harvest. Unravel the mysteries of the seven families that inhabit Moonlight Peaks and bring a bit of light back to this spooky settlement. Just remember to be back in the coffin before the sun comes up!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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