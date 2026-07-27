Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced Once Again Tops the French Charts - Sales

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by, posted 11 hours ago

Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced has once again topped the French charts for week 29, 2026, according to SELL.

Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream and EA Sports FC 26 remained in second and third places, respectively. Pokémon Pokopia is up one spot to fourth place, while Pokémon Legends: Z-A re-entered the top five in fift place.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

Nintendo Switch 2

Pokémon Pokopia Mario Kart World Yoshi and the Mysterious Book

PlayStation 5

Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced EA Sports FC 6 Grand Theft Auto V

Xbox Series X|S

Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced Forza Horizon 6 Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Nintendo Switch

Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream Minecraft Pokémon Legends: Z-A

PS4 EA Sports FC 26 Grand Theft Auto V Red Dead Redemption 2 Xbox One Just Dance 2018 Grand Theft Auto V Hogwarts Legacy Previous week - Week 28, 2026

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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