Splatoon Raiders Debuts in 1st on the UK Retail Charts - Sales

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by, posted 11 hours ago

Splatoon Raiders has debuted in first place on the UK retail charts, according to GfK data for the week ending July 25, 2026.

There were no other new releases in the top 40 this week.

Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced is down one spot to second place, while Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream is up one spot to third place. Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate re-entered the top 10 in fourth place, while EA Sports FC 26 is down three spots to fifth place.

Pokémon Pokopia is down one spot to sixth place, 007 First Light fell four spots to seventh place, and Mario Kart World dropped two spots to eighth place.

Assassin's Creed Shadows shot up from 32nd to ninth place and Transformers Battlegrounds e-entered the top 10 in 10th place.

Here are the best-selling titles for the week in the UK at retail:

Splatoon Raiders - NEW Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate EA Sports FC 26 Pokémon Pokopia 007 First Light Mario Kart World Assassin's Creed Shadows Transformers Battlegrounds

Previous week - Week 28, 2026

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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