Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Sales Top 1 Million Units
Publisher Kepler Interactive and developer Sandfall Interactive have announced the turn-based RPG, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, has sold over one million units.
"And here we are. Three days after launch. One million copies sold," said the developers. "Thank you for believing in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33."
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC via Steam and Epic Games Store, and Xbox Game Pass on April 24.
This is incredible satisfying to see. I can't help but root for any game devs out there that put so much passion into a project. This is like BG3 all over again. Small studio of passionate people, pulling off what AAA seemingly can't or wont.
Larian is a 400+ person studio though
Didn't they hire like 100 people towards the end, to focus on 2 projects next go around?
Sure 300 ppl, is alot more than 30 ppl.... but its the same principle. Its not 1500-2500 ppl that might work for say a Assasin creed game.
Saw the game just peaked at 120K concurrent players on Steam. Word of mouth is spreading like wildfire. Great to see success for the game!
I gave in to the FOMO, just bought and currently installing it. Hopefully by next week, I'll either be through it or close to that (its late here, and tomorrow its back to work again). I'll give my thoughts on the game then.
Props to them for giving actual sale numbers unlike Ubisoft